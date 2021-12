Semifinals are tonight at Liberty High School between Link Academy and Barlow; Beaverton and Tualatin.Only four teams remain in the hunt for the Les Schwab Invitational title. Link Academy, Barlow, Beaverton and Tualatin are all 2-0 so far on the week and look to make it 3-0 today at Liberty High School. Link Academy, a top 25 ESPN ranked team, has dominated with wins over Tigard and Jesuit that were never in doubt. Barlow has had a tougher road with a 56-51 win over Sherwood in round one and then another close contest with Roosevelt that the Bruins pulled out...

1 DAY AGO