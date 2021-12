Humboldt County Public Health confirmed 28 new COVID-19 cases today, while reporting one new death from the disease of a resident in their 60s. Today's cases — which make 5552 so far this month — come after laboratories processed 103 samples with a test-positivity rate of 27.2 percent. After recording a test-positivity rate of 10.1 percent in July — the highest for any month since the pandemic began — the rate in Humboldt County jumped to 15.9 percent in August and 15.2 percent in September. In October, it dipped to 12.1 percent but rose to 14.2 percent in November and sat at 14.1 percent through the first 21 days of December.

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA ・ 9 DAYS AGO