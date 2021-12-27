ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

AG Nessel Joins Coalition Calling on U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development to Address Failures in Program Meant to Pause Mortgage Payments During Pandemic

michigan.gov
 5 days ago

AG Nessel Joins Coalition Calling on U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development to Address Failures in Program Meant to Pause Mortgage Payments During Pandemic. LANSING - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel joined a coalition of 20 attorneys general urging the federal government to take critical and needed action to help...

www.michigan.gov

NBC12

Virginia launches mortgage relief program

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/Governor’s Office Release) - Governor Ralph Northam has announced the launch of a statewide Mortgage Relief Program to help people stay in their homes and help ease mortgage delinquencies, defaults and foreclosures related to the COVID pandemic. Applications open Monday, January 3. The Mortgage Relief Program is...
VIRGINIA STATE
michigan.gov

Gov. Whitmer solidifies anti-fraud measures to protect unemployed workers

Gov. Whitmer solidifies anti-fraud measures to protect unemployed workers. Executive order and directive formally establish Unemployment Fraud Response Team and UIA tools resulting in current 0.57% fraud rate - over 3 times lower than before the pandemic. December 29, 2021. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed Executive Order 2021-16 today permanently establishing...
POLITICS
WNYT

Housing assistance program to help New Yorkers affected by pandemic

Help is on the way for people in the Capital Region who may be at risk of losing their homes due to the pandemic. The state's Homeowner Assistance Fund kicks off next Monday. It provides up to $539 million to help homeowners across the state who are behind on mortgage payments, property taxes, water or sewer bills.
PUBLIC HEALTH
michigan.gov

AG Nessel Helps Save Consumers Electric Customers Nearly $198 Million

LANSING - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel's latest intervention in a rate case before the Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) contributed to an 88% reduction from Consumers Energy's original request. MPSC's ruling in U-20963, issued Dec. 22, approved an annual increase of $27,118,00 in Consumers' electric rates. The original request,...
RETAIL
michigan.gov

2021 brought renewed MPSC focus on reliability, customer protections as Michigan's energy transition picked up pace

2021 brought renewed MPSC focus on reliability, customer protections as Michigan's energy transition picked up pace. Reliability matters were at the top of the Michigan Public Service Commission's priority list in 2021 as severe storms knocked out power to millions of Michiganders, underscoring the need for the state's electric utilities to commit to strengthening the grid to withstand challenges brought about by climate change.
MICHIGAN STATE
KTEN.com

Conventional Mortgage Loan Program

Originally Posted On: https://mortgagequote.com/conventional-mortgage-loan-program.php. The majority of borrowers in the United States that obtain a mortgage often go with a Conventional Mortgage Loan Program. Conventional loans tend to be one of the most popular types of mortgage financing due to their accessibility. In fact, 60% of U.S. homebuyers use a...
REAL ESTATE
cbslocal.com

Whitmer Supports Vaccine Mandate; AG Nessel Would Defend

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Wednesday that she still supports President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate, clarifying comments she made earlier this month in which she expressed concerns about it. After a federal appeals court overruled a decision last week that paused a nationwide...
HEALTH
nevadabusiness.com

U.S. Department of Energy’s Loan Programs Office Invites ioneer Into Due Diligence

Ioneer has been invited into the due diligence process for the U.S. Department of Energy’s Advanced Technology Vehicles Manufacturing Loan Program. ioneer continues to advance the Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron Project which includes a Definitive Feasibility Study (Fluor), full simulation pilot plant (Kemetco Research) and binding offtake contracts. ioneer has...
ECONOMY

