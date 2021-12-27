ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

CDC Recommends Shorter COVID Isolation, Quarantine for All

capecoddaily.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials on Monday cut isolation restrictions for...

capecoddaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Quarantine#Covid#Ap#Americans
Fox News

NBC anchor asks CDC Director Walensky why Americans should 'trust' her on coronavirus amid 'mixed messaging'

NBC's Peter Alexander grilled Centers for Disease Control (CDC) director Rochelle Walensky Wednesday about her agency's fluctuating guidance on COVID-19. Tuesday marked the latest of several walk-backs by the CDC since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, admitting its initial estimates about the prevalence of the omicron variant were highly off. It was originally reported that omicron made up 73.2% of new cases in the U.S. in the week that ended Dec. 18. New numbers show a much less drastic reality – the new variant was only responsible for 22.5% of new cases, as the United States set a single-day record for new cases on Monday with 441,278 confirmed infections.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Topeka Capital-Journal

COVID quarantine guidance differs in Topeka area and Kansas after CDC changes. Here's what to know.

Local and Kansas public health officials haven't adopted new federal guidance that shortens COVID-19 quarantine and isolation periods. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday generally shortened the recommended isolation and quarantine times from 10 days to five days. "At this time Isolation and Quarantine periods have NOT...
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
New York Post

The CDC finally recognizes the costs of its top-down dictates

The most interesting public-health development of the pandemic era came this week with a radical course revision by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The policy change has COVID hawks trembling with fear and rage and bafflement — while those who believe we need to find a way to move on from top-down regulatory measures are very confused by the possibility the CDC just became an ally rather than an enemy.
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

Omicron variant will create a surge in January or April, CDC predicts

The omicron variant of the novel coronavirus could create a massive surge of cases in either January or April 2022, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The omicron variant — which is already the dominant strain of COVID-19 in the U.S. — will infect millions of people...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WHO 13

Local restaurants and hospitals adjust to changes in CDC quarantine guidelines

DES MOINES, IOWA – Different types of businesses are figuring out how they will implement new guidance from the Center for Disease Control, shrinking the numbers of quarantine days from ten to five for asymptomatic people. The Iowa Restaurant Association said that most businesses in the association should benefit from the change, especially with what […]
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy