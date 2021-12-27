Griffo urges governor to sign ‘Pharmacy Rescue Package’ into law

COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed the following bill into law:. This legislation was amended by the Senate Finance Committee to include numerous provisions of funding through federal money from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). The money, which if not appropriated by year’s end would have gone to other states, such as New York and California, will be used for JFS programs and childcare. Additionally, the Governor and the General Assembly allocated $250 million for law enforcement initiatives, including first responder wellness and violence prevention. The Governor, at the urging of numerous groups and members of the General Assembly, issued a line-item veto of a Senate added provision regarding Step Up To Quality funding. The bill was originally sponsored by Representatives Al Cutrona and DJ Swearingen.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 7 DAYS AGO