UPDATE: Arrest in Homicide Investigation at 601 W. St. John’s Avenue

Case:

21-3080303

Date: Thursday, November 4, 2021

Time: 7:27 a.m.

Location: 601 W. St. Johns Ave.

Deceased: Mohammed Nasser, Middle Eastern male, born January 13, 1989

Arrested: Joseph C. Tedder, White male, 22 years of age (photo of suspect below)

Update:

On November 24, 2021, a warrant was issued for Joseph Tedder, charging him with Murder for the November 4th homicide on St. Johns Ave.

On December 22, 2021, officers in Pittsburgh, PA, identified Tedder following a shoplifting call where Tedder ran away. With the assistance of the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office, Tedder was located at a residence that evening and taken into custody without incident. He was booked into the Alleghany County Jail for the Murder Warrant, in addition to local charges.

Original Press Release:

The Austin Police Department (APD) has identified Mohammed Nasser as the deceased in the November 4 homicide on St. John’s Avenue.

At approximately 7:27 a.m., Austin 9-1-1 received a call of a man shot in the stairwell at an apartment complex located at 601 W. St. Johns Ave. When APD and Austin-Travis County EMS arrived on scene, they found Mohammed Nasser with obvious trauma to his body. Despite live-saving measures, Mr. Nasser succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at approximately 7:36 a.m. by Dr. Escott with the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Homicide investigators and crime scene technicians were called to process the scene and interview witnesses.

On November 5, 2021, the Travis County Medical Examiner’s office conducted an autopsy and ruled the cause of death as a gunshot wound and the manner, homicide.

Detectives are asking anyone with information or video of the incident to call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS, email homicide.apd@austintexas.gov, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous. Information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

This is Austin's 78th homicide of 2021.