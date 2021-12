Victrix has been around for just over 5 years, developing gaming accessories with a heavy emphasis on the professional esports community. COGconnected recently reviewed the Victrix Gambit Wireless Gaming Headset. While I’ve reviewed many gaming accessories – this is the first Victrix accessory I’ve personally reviewed. Needless to say, I was excited to see what kind of innovations Victrix would bring to a controller. The wired Gambit Dual-Core Tournament Controller is designed for the Xbox platform, and my testing was exclusively done on the Xbox Series X. My focus was primarily on first-person shooters such as Fortnite, Call of Duty Vanguard, and Halo Infinite. Precision, timing, and comfort are all critical factors that come into play here. Does the Victrix Gambit have what it takes to compete with other Pro controllers on the market? Let’s take a look.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO