ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Thief Threatened Worker with Crossbow Outside DC Trader Joe's: Police

By Clara Garcia
NBC Washington
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice made an arrest after two people allegedly walked into a Trader Joe's in Northwest D.C. before one of them stole a wine bottle and then used a crossbow to threaten a worker who confronted them. According to a police report,...

www.nbcwashington.com

Comments / 2

Related
WJLA

DC police investigate man's death near the Anacostia Metro station

WASHINGTON (7News) — Metropolitan Police are investigating the death of a man near the Anacostia metro station Tuesday. DC police were called to the metro station for a report of a man shot. When they arrived, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
WASHINGTON, DC
KSLTV

Sandy police search for mail thief

SANDY, Utah – A person suspected of taking mail from homes in Sandy managed to run from police Monday. Officers responded to the area of 1700 East and 9600 South in Sandy on a report of a suspicious car stealing mail from surrounding homes. When police approached the person...
SANDY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Crossbow#Thief#The Trader
WUSA9

Crossbow pointed at employee at store in Northwest

WASHINGTON — Police have arrested a suspect who allegedly pointed a crossbow at a store employee the day after Christmas. According to a press release from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the suspects were inside a store in the 1900 block of 14th Street in Northwest just before 1 p.m. on December 26.
WASHINGTON, DC
News Channel Nebraska

Police: Fulton man shot neighbor with a crossbow

FULTON, Mo. (AP) — A central Missouri man is jailed without bond after allegedly using a crossbow to attack a neighbor. Fulton police were called to a home just before noon Wednesday to help a 42-year-old man who had been shot in the abdomen with an arrow from a crossbow. The man is hospitalized but a news release from police did not offer details about his condition.
FULTON, MO
610KONA

Local Authorities Arrest Suspected Thief Outside Columbia Center Mall

(Kennewick, WA) — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office arrested a suspected thief outside the Columbia Center Sunday morning. A deputy noticed a vehicle associated with numerous burglaries parked over on the east side of the mall in front of Twigs. Deputies planned block the vehicle in and search for a suspect female in the mall, but as they drove toward the truck, the suspect ran to it and hopped in.
KENNEWICK, WA
The Independent

Trader Joe’s call police on man who stole bottle of wine while armed with a crossbow

A 26-year-old man has been arrested by Washington DC police on suspicion of robbing a Trader Joe’s in the city while armed with a crossbow. The DC Police Department said the suspect was arrested on Monday and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon – a crossbow – as well theft.Isis Jones, the suspect, allegedly walked into a Trader Joe’s in the 1900 block of 14th Street on Sunday with an accomplice. The pair stole a bottle of wine, and as NBC Washington reported, were pursued by a Trader Joe’s worker, who confronted the pair outside of the store. Police said Mr Jones brandished the crossbow at the Trader Joe’s worker, and aimed the weapon at them. MPD seeks suspects in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Crossbow) offense that occurred on 12/26/21 in the 1900 block of 14th Street., NW.Have info? Call (202) 727-9099/text 50411Release: https://t.co/Q6MpWGharZ pic.twitter.com/SSNzKifhbx— DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) December 27, 2021The incident was meanwhile captured on a surveillance camera, and the DC Police Department put out a request for assistance on Monday. A $1,000 (£743) reward was meanwhile on offer. Although Mr Jones was afterwards arrested, the other suspect remains to be found.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Police shoot dead 14-year-old girl in store dressing room while opening fire in pursuit of assault suspect

A 14-year-old girl was shot and killed by police who opened fire in a Los Angeles department store while pursuing a suspect.The girl, whose name has not been released, was killed just before noon on Thursday while she was in a dressing room at a Burlington store in the San Fernando Valley’s North Hollywood neighbourhood.Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) arrived at the store responding to a call about a male suspect accused of assaulting a woman with a deadly weapon, Captain Stacy Spell told a news conference.Mr Spell said police began firing when they saw the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
local21news.com

Police seek information about person who stole package from porch

Franklin County, PA — Police in Franklin County say an unknown man removed a package from the front porch of a home on the 200 block of S. Main Street in Chambersburg just before 10am on Thursday, December 23. Police say it appears the suspect put the package in...
WREG

Worker locks customer in store, threatens with gun

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A worker at a Family Dollar store in Southeast Memphis has been arrested after police say she pulled a gun on a customer. Desiree Harris, 26, is charged with aggravated assault for the incident just before Thanksgiving at the store on Winchester near south Goodlett. Police say Harris asked a customer to […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Wendy’s worker killed outside restaurant after argument

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are searching for a man who allegedly shot and killed a Wendy’s worker in Raleigh on Dec. 18. According to police, Terrance Edwards was at work when he got into an argument with a man around 11:00 p.m. inside Wendy’s on the 3900 block of New Covington Pike. The suspect […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WTOP

Police identify 2 men killed after shooting in Southeast DC

Police have identified the two men who were killed after a shooting Thursday in Southeast D.C. but the third man who was critically injured hasn’t been named. D.C. police said it happened around 1:30 p.m. by the intersection of 4th and Chesapeake streets in the Washington Highlands neighborhood. The...
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy