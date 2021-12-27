ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Links For the Church (12/27)

By Staff
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“No matter what we may be enduring, we usually know the right answer – “Yes, this is hard, but God is still good.” And yet there are times when we say those words and truly want to believe them, but underneath we’re wrestling with, “How can a good and loving Father...

Men: A Plan for Simple but Hard Discipleship

In the life of Jesus, we see unstained love and faultless meekness, both are expressions of his boundless strength and sovereign power. Never was any man so full of compassion and so bold for truth. His love, kindness, and grace were not the result of moral weakness or passivity. His very life was a repudiation of sin and a demonstration of holy moral perfection. In all of his characteristics the light of truth shone as it never had before. Some see Jesus’s love, mercy, kindness, and forgiveness as weakness. Too often, we often allow the world to define a man’s virtue for us rather than the true standard—the man Christ Jesus.
The Independent

Violence against women insults God, Pope says in New Year message

Pope Francis has used his New Year’s message to issue a call for an end to violence against women, saying it was insulting to God.Francis, 85, celebrated a Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica on the day the Roman Catholic Church and appeared to be in good form on Saturday following an unexplained incident on New Year’s Eve where he attended a service but at the last minute did not preside over it as he had been expected to.Francis wove his New Year’s homily around the themes of motherhood and women - saying it was they who kept together the threads...
dallassun.com

Pope reveals what's almost satanic about Covid-19 pandemic

Pope Francis offered a strongly worded rebuke to those who abuse women and children in their own home, saying such people were universally seen as evildoers. Domestic violence is on the rise due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The remarks by the pontiff were among the Catholic Church's most stringent condemnations...
AFP

As pandemic crisis bites, young Cubans find solace in sect with African origins

Five blindfolded young men kneel before a priest who is uttering blessings in the West African language Yoruba, while they vow to be brave, respectful and good to their community. But this scene is not taking place in West Africa: this is Cuba, and the five young men here are converting to Abakua, a uniquely Cuban spiritual practice.
The Independent

Pope, in New Year's homily, praises women as peacemakers

Pope Francis ushered in the new year Saturday by praising the skills women bring to promoting peace in the world, and he equated violence against women to an offense against God The Roman Catholic Church marks Jan. 1 as a day dedicated to world peace, and a late-morning Mass in Vatican City s St. Peter's Basilica paid tribute to the Virgin Mary's special place in the faith as the mother of Jesus.Mothers “know how to overcome obstacles and disagreements, and to instill peace,” Francis said during his homily.“In this way, they transform problems into opportunities for rebirth and...
psychologytoday.com

Don't Be Angry with Unvaccinated Friends and Family

If you are doing your part to end the pandemic, you may feel angry at others who are not vaccinated or do not wear masks. Being angry at individuals is not effective. Being angry won’t convince them to get vaccinated or correct misinformation. Instead, anger and action should be...
TIME

A Clenched Fist and an Open Hand: Lessons Learned from Desmond Tutu

I know “the Reverend and the rock star” sounds like the start of a joke, not the description of a friendship. Improbable as it was, Desmond Tutu , who died on Dec. 26, and I did have a friendship, and it’s been one of the blessings of my life. Not just to know him, but to have the chance to learn from him, to take inspiration from him, and to try to get a grip of the radical Christianity he preached even, at times, against the orthodoxy of his own church.
RELIGION

