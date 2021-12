Gerwyn Price has called for the William Hill World Darts Championship to be postponed following a coronavirus outbreak at the event.Dave Chisnall became the latest player to withdraw from the tournament on Wednesday after testing positive.The Englishman and world number 14 followed Michael van Gerwen and Vincent van der Voort out of the competition prematurely.Tournament needs to be postponedGerwyn Price on InstagramWorld champion Price wrote on his Instagram Story: “Tournament needs to be postponed”.Welshman Price, the world number one, is due to play Dirk van Duijvenbode in a fourth-round match on Wednesday evening.Chisnall was due to play Luke Humphries in...

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO