What Is 'The Silent Sea'? Everything You Need To Know About the Netflix Series

By Adwait
 3 days ago

Gong Yoo and Bae Doona take Korean drama to uncharted...

BGR.com

Netflix’s new Korean sci-fi series is blowing everyone’s mind

Earlier this year, a South Korean original series on Netflix took the world by storm. Squid Game is not just one of the biggest international hits of the last few years; it’s also the most popular original show in the history of Netflix. In its first 28 days on the streaming service, Netflix subscribers spent over 1.6 billion hours watching Squid Game. As such, it’s no surprise that audiences are already on the hunt for the next big foreign-language phenomenon on Netflix. Well, it might have already arrived in the form of another South Korean series called The Silent Sea.
The Tab

This is where you recognise the cast of Netflix’s The Silent Sea from

K-dramas have been popping off this year – whether you like gritty sci-fi, dystopian drama or soap operas, there’s something to satisfy everyone’s binge-watching needs. Squid Game was by far the most successful, with millions of us watching the sickening events unfold on the Korean series. But new series The Silent Sea is threatening to take over as the most popular K-drama of 2021.
