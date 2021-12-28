Driver sentenced in August 2020 deadly crash

LANCASTER – An Ephrata man convicted of five counts of aggravated assault and multiple other charges in a July shooting resulting from a Snapchat argument was sentenced to 24 to 50 years in prison. 21-year-old Mark Ivie Jr. opened fire at a group of men with an AR-15 rifle during an altercation at the Ivie’s home on Blackberry Lane around 1:30 a.m. on July 5. Ivie fired 14 rounds at the men, striking four of them, while two bullets went into nearby houses. The entire incident was caught on a neighbor’s surveillance system. 44-year-old Mark Ivie Sr. faces one count of criminal conspiracy, six counts of aggravated assault, and a count of simple assault at his upcoming trial.

