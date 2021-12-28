ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic Accidents

Driver sentenced in August 2020 deadly crash

KAAL-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(ABC 6 News) - The driver in a crash that killed another teen in August of 2020 was sentenced on Monday. Dominik Nikko Boots-Ringeon, 19 of St. Paul, was sentenced to 258 days in jail and 10 years of supervised probation. He was also ordered to perform 40...

www.kaaltv.com

Distractify

Truck Driver’s Controversial 110-Year Sentence Could Be Reduced to as Little as 20 Years

Rogel Lazaro Aguilera-Mederos, now 26, is the driver responsible for the 28-vehicle pile-up near Denver, which resulted in four deaths in 2019. In October 2021, a jury found him guilty on 27 counts in connection with the crash. They are as follows: four counts of vehicular homicide, six counts of first-degree assault, 10 counts of attempted first-degree assault, four counts of careless driving causing death, two counts of vehicular assault, and one count of reckless driving.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WCVB

1 killed in head-on crash in Middleborough; driver charged with OUI

MIDDLEBOROUGH, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman is facing multiple charges in connection with a deadly crash in Middleborough. The crash happened just before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday on Wareham Street, also known as Route 28, near the South Middleborough fire station. Middleborough first responders found two vehicles, a white 2010...
MIDDLEBOROUGH, MA
KSN News

Wichita drivers share their perspective of deadly Kellogg crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — KSN News was able to speak with multiple witnesses who saw the truck going the wrong way on Kellogg moments before the deadly crash Tuesday morning. Stacey Martin was exiting Kellogg onto north I-235 when she says she saw a truck coming straight at her. “I see this truck coming right […]
WICHITA, KS
The Independent

Prosecutor boasted about brake shoe gift after securing 110-year prison sentence for truck driver in deadly crash

A Jefferson County deputy district attorney received a makeshift trophy as a “memento” for securing a 110-year prison sentence for a truck driver who caused a crash near Colorado in 2019, leading to four deaths. Kayla Wildeman shared a photo of the “trophy” — a brake shoe from a semi-truck with the case number and her name printed on a placard—on her personal Facebook page. It has since been deleted.“Get yourself a trial partner as great as Trevor Moritzky,” the deputy district attorney captioned the photo. “He turned a brake shoe from a semi truck into a memento. What...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WINKNEWS.com

Colorado truck driver sentenced to 110 years for a deadly crash. Over 3 million people have signed a petition asking for clemency

A truck driver was sentenced earlier this week to 110 years in prison for a 2019 crash that left four people dead and several others injured in Colorado. By Friday, more than 3.4 million people had signed a petition, asking Colorado Governor Jared Polis to grant clemency to Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, or commutation for time served.
COLORADO STATE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
registerpublications.com

Man charged in fatal August crash

A Vevay man was charged in the fatal crash that killed one man and seriously injured another in Ohio County in August. Alexander Scott Lynn was charged with operating while intoxicated causing death and operating while intoxicated causing serious bodily injury, both felonies, according to a release from Ohio and Dearborn County Prosecutor Lynn Deddens.
OHIO COUNTY, IN
wdac.com

Sentencing in Ephrata Shooting

LANCASTER – An Ephrata man convicted of five counts of aggravated assault and multiple other charges in a July shooting resulting from a Snapchat argument was sentenced to 24 to 50 years in prison. 21-year-old Mark Ivie Jr. opened fire at a group of men with an AR-15 rifle during an altercation at the Ivie’s home on Blackberry Lane around 1:30 a.m. on July 5. Ivie fired 14 rounds at the men, striking four of them, while two bullets went into nearby houses. The entire incident was caught on a neighbor’s surveillance system. 44-year-old Mark Ivie Sr. faces one count of criminal conspiracy, six counts of aggravated assault, and a count of simple assault at his upcoming trial.
EPHRATA, PA

