Moderna Inc. stock falls Monday, underperforms market

By MarketWatch Automation
 3 days ago
Shares of Moderna Inc.

MRNA,

+2.46%

slid 1.24% to $246.88 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index

COMP,

-0.28%

rising 1.39% to 15,871.26 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average

DJIA,

+0.25%

rising 0.98% to 36,302.38. This was the stock's fifth consecutive day of losses. Moderna Inc. closed $250.61 below its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company achieved on August 10th.

The stock underperformed when compared to some of its competitors Monday, as AbbVie Inc.

ABBV,

+0.85%

rose 0.99% to $134.41, Amgen Inc.

AMGN,

+0.42%

rose 0.62% to $225.17, and AstraZeneca PLC ADR

AZN,

+0.34%

rose 0.73% to $58.06. Trading volume (8.2 M) remained 4.3 million below its 50-day average volume of 12.5 M.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.

Comments / 0

#The Stock Market#Amgen Inc#Nasdaq Composite Index#Astrazeneca Plc#Moderna Inc#Mrna#Abbvie Inc#Abbv#Amgn#Astrazeneca Plc Adr Azn#M Editor#Automated Insights#Dow Jones#Factset
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

