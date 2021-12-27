ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Amazon has mostly avoided antitrust scrutiny, but that may change in 2022

By Jon Swartz
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45TKpq_0dX1q8pu00
MarketWatch photo illustration/iStockphoto

Amazon.com Inc. has largely escaped the gaze of lawmakers in the antitrust battle, but that is changing rapidly and could lead to some challenges in 2022.

Congress and the Federal Trade Commission have Amazon in their collective crosshairs entering 2022. While new bills target Amazon’s online-sales practices, a longtime antagonist sits atop the FTC as it decides how to best keep the e-commerce leader in check.

A bill from U.S. Sens. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and and Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, seemingly takes direct aim at Amazon

AMZN,

+0.58%

and Apple Inc.

AAPL,

-0.58%

. The American Innovation and Choice Online Act would ban dominant online platforms from favoring their own products or services, a practice known as self-preferencing.

The legislation, which could greatly affect searches provided to users by Amazon and Alphabet Inc.’s Google

GOOGL,

-0.82%

GOOG,

-1.09%

, would bar dominant platforms from discriminating among business users in a way that materially harms competition. It would put an end to such common practices as tilting search results in favor of the dominant firm; requiring a business to buy a dominant platform’s goods or services in exchange for preferred placement; and unfairly preventing another business’s product from inter-operating with the dominant platform.

“As dominant digital platforms — some of the biggest companies our world has ever seen — increasingly give preference to their own products and services, we must put policies in place to ensure small businesses and entrepreneurs still have the opportunity to succeed in the digital marketplace,” Klobuchar said in a statement.

More on the antitrust challenges facing Big Tech in 2022

  • Big Tech heads for ‘a year of thousands of tiny tech papercuts,’ but what antitrust efforts could make them bleed?

The House Judiciary Committee passed a similar bill earlier this year, but it lacks the teeth of the Senate version, and House floor consideration has been delayed since then amid intense industry lobbying.

Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., ranking member of the House Judiciary antitrust, contends Big Tech “knows such bills will create competition in the marketplace.”

“The cavalry is on the way,” Buck recently told Axios. “You’re going to have a choice of platforms to deal with in the future, and you’re going to be so much stronger as a result.”

A recent investigation by The Markup found Amazon often gives its own brands and exclusive products a leg up in search results over better-rated competitors — and that Amazon is inconsistent in disclosing to shoppers that those products are Amazon-brand products or exclusives.

Amazon, which did not follow requests for comment from MarketWatch, has warned third-party sellers that the legislation could jeopardize its ability to host third-party sellers on its platform completely, and prohibit services consumers enjoy, such as Amazon’s Prime shipping.

Antitrust attorney Paul Swanson highly doubts the bipartisan self-preferencing bills will “go anywhere” in a “locked-up” Congress in 2022, though. He said we are more likely to see Jonathan Kanter, who leads the antitrust division of the Justice Department, issuing consent decrees to impose restrictions on self-preferencing in lieu of legislation.

The FTC, Khan and Amazon

Even if Amazon avoids new legislation focused on its e-commerce platform as well as Justice Department scrutiny, it can expect a long and trying patch with the FTC and its chair, a longtime nemesis who is perhaps the company’s biggest concern.

FTC Chair Lina Khan came to prominence as the author of a 93-page paper, “Amazon’s Antitrust Paradox,” that appeared in the January 2017 issue of the Yale Law Journal.

In her paper, Khan argued Amazon avoided antitrust scrutiny by offering ultra-low-cost products to consumers while willfully operating with billions of dollars in losses for years. The end game, she wrote, was to crush competition in multiple markets to collect sensitive data, gain share and establish infrastructure dominance, as illustrated by the company’s current $1.76 trillion market value and estimated record $470.5 billion in 2021 revenue. In a 2020 letter to shareholders, founder Jeff Bezos said the company’s Marketplace unit accounted for nearly 60% of Amazon’s retail sales, which come from about 2 million sellers.

Khan proposed to remedy the situation by reverting to the old concept of antitrust law by promoting healthy competition, as well as treating Amazon as a public utility and regulating them aggressively. That would include allowing competitors access to Amazon platforms on more favorable terms.

Though the FTC has yet to fully take on Amazon, a few moves indicate potential paths. Earlier this year, the FTC reportedly recommended filing a lawsuit against Amazon over data-security breaches in the company’s home security unit, Ring, but Khan dropped the matter following settlement negotiations with Amazon. The agency is also reviewing Amazon’s planned $8.45 billion purchase of MGM Studios.

Meanwhile, the FTC is fielding lawsuits on Amazon’s business practices. The Strategic Organizing Center, a coalition of labor unions, charged in a complaint filed to the FTC this month that Amazon does not sufficiently distinguish between its search results and paid ads, potentially “deceiving millions of consumers.”

The suit alleges more than a quarter of Amazon search results were third-party ads, but the company does not clearly identify which ones are sponsored results, which could be deceiving to consumers.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Facebook’s acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp are antitrust targets, but its metaverse mergers may be the victims

Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. is in a prodigious antitrust fight with the Federal Trade Commission, but that may be the least of its problems in 2022. stock has tumbled 8% since early September, highlighting weeks of volatility stemming from a whistleblower’s revelations and lackluster quarterly results. Facebook is also coping with a public-relations disaster, shifting demographics, state attorneys-general lawsuits and federal actions beyond the FTC lawsuit that could cut off its most likely path to Mark Zuckerberg’s metaverse ambitions.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

If You'd Invested $5,000 in Amazon in 2015, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

Amazon’s stock has risen nearly 1,000% since the beginning of 2015. AWS sparked the company’s second growth spurt. Amazon might not replicate those gains over the next seven years, but it’s still a rock-solid investment. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has generated massive multibagger gains since its initial public offering...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amy Klobuchar
Person
Chuck Grassley
Person
Jeff Bezos
Motley Fool

Amazon Stock: Headed to $4,500?

The e-commerce and cloud-computing stock has risen less than 5% in 2021. One analyst thinks 2022 could be a huge year for Amazon's cloud computing business. Investors shouldn't be fooled by Amazon's high price-to-earnings ratio. Shares are cheaper than they appear at first glance. After an epic 2020 for Amazon...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Antitrust Law#Amazon Com Inc#Congress#D Minn#0 58#Apple Inc#Aapl#Alphabet Inc#Goog#Big Tech#Senate#House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FTC
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Amazon
onmsft.com

Amazon Web Services caught in the antitrust crosshairs of the FTC

While the US Justice Department has its sights set on Google in a suit over monopolistic practices, the Federal Trade Commission is now moving forward with its own case against Amazon. According to a report from Bloomberg, the US Federal Trade Commision will proceed with an antitrust investigation against Amazon....
BUSINESS
freightwaves.com

Werner’s founder gets big FTC penalty for not disclosing stock purchases

(Editor’s note: clarifying CL Werner’s current status with the company. He has stepped down as chairman.) Clarence L. Werner, founder and the recent former chairman and director of Werner Enterprises, the truckload carrier that bears his name, has reached an agreement with the Federal Trade Commission to pay a hefty fine for violations of federal securities laws connected with his acquisition of Werner stock over several years.
BUSINESS
TechSpot

Amazon has a serious Alexa user retention issue

The big picture: Amazon has done remarkably well in building, marketing and selling Alexa voice-powered hardware devices during year-end holiday seasons. Like clockwork, the e-commerce giant routinely touts that its own devices, including the Echo Dot and its Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote, are top sellers. We have no reason to doubt Amazon’s sales claims, but that’s apparently only half of the story.
MUSIC
Benzinga

FTC Advances Antitrust Probe Into Amazon Web Services: Report

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is advancing an antitrust probe into Amazon.com Inc's (NASDAQ: AMZN) cloud computing business, Bloomberg reported on December 22. FTC officials contacted companies in the past few months to gather information about competition issues related to Amazon Web Services (AWS), the report noted, citing people familiar with the matter.
BUSINESS
wkzo.com

U.S. regulator advancing probe into Amazon’s cloud unit – Bloomberg News

(Reuters) – The U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is advancing an antitrust probe into Amazon.com Inc’s cloud computing business, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. FTC officials have contacted companies in the past few months to gather information about competition issues related to...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

64K+
Followers
15K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy