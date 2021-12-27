Travelzoo's Global CEO Holger Bartel sells $313K in company shares

Chegg’s domestic business is slowing and it does not look like the macro environment will be conducive for a pickup in the near future. Chegg, Inc. (CHGG) is an education technology company that offers online-based products and services that are designed to augment the educational journey of students from high school to college, and into their careers. In other words, CHGG looks to position itself as a comprehensive direct-to-student online learning platform. The company was first incorporated in 2005 and launched its online print textbook rental business in 2007. Since 2010, the company has been looking to diversify its services beyond just offering textbooks on rent. Currently, the company's offerings fall under two broad categories-

