ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Travelzoo's Global CEO Holger Bartel sells $313K in company shares

By Preeti Singh
Seekingalpha.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTravelzoo's (NASDAQ:TZOO) Global CEO Holger Bartel has sold $313K in company shares....

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travelzoo#Stock#Omicron#Covid#Tzoo
Seekingalpha.com

Is Chegg Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold After November Drop?

Chegg’s domestic business is slowing and it does not look like the macro environment will be conducive for a pickup in the near future. Chegg, Inc. (CHGG) is an education technology company that offers online-based products and services that are designed to augment the educational journey of students from high school to college, and into their careers. In other words, CHGG looks to position itself as a comprehensive direct-to-student online learning platform. The company was first incorporated in 2005 and launched its online print textbook rental business in 2007. Since 2010, the company has been looking to diversify its services beyond just offering textbooks on rent. Currently, the company's offerings fall under two broad categories-
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Chemtrade Logistics Income sells additional $10M debentures

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTC:CGIFF) completed the sale of an additional $10M of 6.25% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures due Aug. 31, 2027 at a price of $1K per debenture. The debentures were issued pursuant to the partial exercise of the over-allotment option granted to the syndicate of underwriters, in connection...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Seekingalpha.com

DiDi Global Q3 loss widens as core platform transaction value slips from Q2

Chinese Ride-hailing app company DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) posts Q3 net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of RMB 30.6B (US$4.7B), following a Q2 net loss of RMB 24.3B. Q3 adjusted EBITA was a loss of RMB 7.5B (US$1.2B), after posting Q2 adjusted EBITDA loss of RMB 2.3B. Core platform transactions for...
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

Celsius' CEO disposes 20K shares in insider trading

C'mon SA, having a bad day?: Now you have changed the headline from "acquires 20K shares" to "disposes 20K shares", BUT you still end the same headline with "in insider buying" - if the CEO disposes of shares it should be "in insider selling". J. |. Great product. Expensive stock.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Thermic Science acquires hybrid banking company VIPOnline

Thermic Science International (OTCPK:ENDO) acquired an international hybrid banking company VIPOnline Ltd., UK. VIPOnline provides international bank account opening, VIPGo Wallet, Crypto-to-Fiat conversion, Trading/Quick Swap services, among other things. Thermic Science said it intends to expand its footprint on a larger scale and future name changes. Thermic Science President and...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy