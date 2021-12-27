ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock rises Monday, still underperforms market

By MarketWatch Automation
 3 days ago
Company Logo Terrence Horan

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B

BRK.B,

+0.67%

inched 0.74% higher to $296.67 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index

SPX,

+0.06%

rising 1.38% to 4,791.19 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average

DJIA,

+0.25%

rising 0.98% to 36,302.38. This was the stock's fourth consecutive day of gains. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B closed $4.91 below its 52-week high ($301.58), which the company reached on December 16th.

Trading volume (2.8 M) remained 1.6 million below its 50-day average volume of 4.4 M.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.

