ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Netflix Inc. stock outperforms competitors despite losses on the day

By MarketWatch Automation
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kyp31_0dX1poaq00
Company Logo Terrence Horan

Shares of Netflix Inc.

NFLX,

-0.39%

slumped 0.16% to $613.12 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index

SPX,

-0.10%

rising 1.38% to 4,791.19 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average

DJIA,

+0.26%

rising 0.98% to 36,302.38. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Netflix Inc. closed $87.87 short of its 52-week high ($700.99), which the company reached on November 17th.

The stock demonstrated a mixed performance when compared to some of its competitors Monday, as Amazon.com Inc.

AMZN,

+0.58%

fell 0.82% to $3,393.39, Walt Disney Co.

DIS,

+1.57%

fell 0.54% to $152.80, and Comcast Corp. Cl A

CMCSA,

+0.08%

rose 0.88% to $50.47. Trading volume (1.9 M) remained 1.7 million below its 50-day average volume of 3.5 M.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Dow Inc., American Express share gains lead Dow's 138-point jump

Shares of Dow Inc. and American Express are trading higher Thursday morning, sending the Dow Jones Industrial Average into positive territory. Shares of Dow Inc. have contributed to the blue-chip gauge's intraday rally, as the Dow. DJIA,. -0.25%. was most recently trading 138 points, or 0.4%, higher. Dow Inc.'s shares...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock falls Thursday, underperforms market

Shares of Microsoft Corp. MSFT, -0.77% slid 0.77% to $339.32 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index. falling 0.30% to 4,778.73 and Dow Jones Industrial Average. DJIA,. -0.25%. falling 0.25% to 36,398.08. Microsoft Corp. closed $10.35 short...
STOCKS
Benzinga

These 8 Dow Jones Stocks Are Negative For 2021

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is a price-weighted index consisting of 30 stocks. It's one of the oldest and best-known measures of stock market performance. The blue-chip index closed at a new all-time high Wednesday, dating all the way back to 1896. Dow Jones stocks have returned an average of...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Netflix Inc#Netflix Stock#Amazon Com Inc#Nflx#Amzn#Walt Disney Co#Comcast Corp#Cl A#Cmcsa#Automated Insights#Dow Jones#Factset
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
MarketWatch

Dow down 61 points on losses in Procter & Gamble, Microsoft shares

Behind negative returns for shares of Procter & Gamble and Microsoft, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is falling Thursday afternoon. The Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 61 points, or 0.2%, lower, as shares of Procter & Gamble (PG) and Microsoft (MSFT) are contributing to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline. Procter & Gamble's shares have declined $1.33, or 0.8%, while those of Microsoft have dropped $2.32, or 0.7%, combining for a roughly 24-point drag on the Dow. Nike (NKE) Amgen Inc. (AMGN) and Apple Inc. (AAPL) are also contributing significantly to the decline. A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the index results in a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS
MarketRealist

Cheapest and Most Undervalued Stocks That Could Outperform in 2022

Overall, 2021 turned out to be another good year for the U.S. stock market. There has been a glaring gap between the top and bottom performers. While there are pockets of overvaluation, some underperformers in 2021 look undervalued as we head into 2022. Article continues below advertisement. Looking at the...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Market timer McClellan sees sharp stock-market selloff 'beginning imminently'

Market timer Tom McClellan, publisher of the McClellan Market Report, warned of a "sharp drop" in the stock market "beginning imminently" and continuing for a couple of weeks into January. Among reasons for his view, chart signals suggest the recent rally in the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 to record highs appears to reflect a "blowoff exhaustion"; negative divergence in the advance-decline line, which showed most stocks were declining while the indexes rose; and the fact that the annual seasonal pattern shows a tendency for the Dow to fall during the first two to three weeks...
STOCKS
CNBC

Stock futures dip ahead of the final trading session of 2021

Stock futures were mildly lower on Thursday night ahead of the final trading day of 2021. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 0.24%, while S&P 500 futures edged 0.26% lower and Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.23%. All three of the major averages faded into the close in...
STOCKS
Reuters

Indian shares end unchanged; tech, pharma stocks gain

BENGALURU (Reuters) -Indian shares closed flat on Thursday, after moving in a narrow range through the day, with technology and pharma stocks posting gains amid some cautious trading due to the country reporting its highest jump in daily COVID-19 cases in a month. The NSE Nifty 50 index and the...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow snaps winning streak as U.S. stocks close lower Thursday

U.S. stock indexes ended lower Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average snapping its winning streak before the final day of trading in 2021. The Dow fell around 0.3%, ending a stretch of six straight days of gains, while the S&P 500 slipped 0.3% and the Nasdaq Composite dipped about 0.2%, according to preliminary data from FactSet. Stocks posted modest losses even as U.S. Labor Department data released Thursday showed new jobless claims fell in the week ended Dec. 25. The U.S. stock market is open for trading on Dec. 31.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

64K+
Followers
15K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy