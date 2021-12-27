ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bank of America Corp. stock rises Monday, still underperforms market

By MarketWatch Automation
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 3 days ago
Company Logo Terrence Horan

Shares of Bank of America Corp.

BAC,

+0.12%

inched 0.50% higher to $44.64 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index

SPX,

+0.06%

rising 1.38% to 4,791.19 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average

DJIA,

+0.25%

rising 0.98% to 36,302.38. This was the stock's fourth consecutive day of gains. Bank of America Corp. closed $4.05 short of its 52-week high ($48.69), which the company achieved on November 3rd.

The stock underperformed when compared to some of its competitors Monday, as JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPM,

+0.38%

rose 0.57% to $158.16, Citigroup Inc.

C,

+0.10%

rose 0.73% to $60.65, and Wells Fargo & Co.

WFC,

+0.33%

rose 0.85% to $48.77. Trading volume (31.1 M) remained 15.7 million below its 50-day average volume of 46.8 M.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.

#Stock#The Stock Market#Bank Of America Corp#Bac#Citigroup Inc#0 10#Wells Fargo#Wfc#0 33#Automated Insights#Dow Jones#Factset
