Johnson & Johnson stock rises Monday, still underperforms market

By MarketWatch Automation
 3 days ago
Terrence Horan

Shares of Johnson & Johnson

JNJ,

+0.96%

inched 0.84% higher to $169.67 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around positive trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index

SPX,

+0.06%

rising 1.38% to 4,791.19 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average

DJIA,

+0.25%

rising 0.98% to 36,302.38. This was the stock's third consecutive day of gains. Johnson & Johnson closed $10.25 short of its 52-week high ($179.92), which the company achieved on August 20th.

The stock demonstrated a mixed performance when compared to some of its competitors Monday, as Roche Holding AG Part. Cert.

RHHVF,

-0.21%

rose 1.23% to $416.00, Merck & Co. Inc.

MRK,

+0.05%

rose 1.11% to $76.57, and Pfizer Inc.

PFE,

-0.38%

rose 0.83% to $59.20. Trading volume (3.7 M) remained 4.2 million below its 50-day average volume of 7.8 M.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

