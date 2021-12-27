ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

More Snow Likely on Tuesday for St. Cloud , Then Bitter Cold

By Jim Maurice
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

UNDATED -- Expect Snow to begin Tuesday morning and continue through the afternoon. There is a chance for freezing drizzle Tuesday...

Top 5 Weather Events of 2021 in Minnesota

Top 5 Weather Events of 2021 in Minnesota

ST. PAUL -- 2021 brought us a year of extreme weather in Minnesota. The Minnesota Climatology Office has put together a list of the top five weather events of the year. Minnesota has had many historical heat waves that were "worse" than this one on numerous counts. However, at many locations, this was the longest and most severe heatwave to occur so early in the season.
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Winter Storm Warning + Winter Weather Advisory

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the northern half of Minnesota, and a Winter Weather Advisory for the southern half of the state in effect from this afternoon through noon Monday. The Winter Storm Warning includes Kanabec, Mille Lacs, Morrison, and Todd counties (and areas...
Winter Storm Watch for Sunday & Monday

Winter Storm Watch for Sunday & Monday

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for portions of central Minnesota in effect from noon Sunday through noon Monday; including Douglas, Kanabec, Mille Lacs, Morrison, and Todd counties. Heavy snow is possible in the watch area, with total snow accumulations of 4 to 6. inches expected...
ENVIRONMENT
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

NORAD’s Live Santa Tracker Lets You Follow His Progress Tonight

NORAD (North American Aerospace Defense Command), tasked with protecting US & Canadian airspace will be tracking Santa's progress again this Christmas Eve. The tradition began in 1955 after a Colorado Springs-based Sears Roebuck & Co. advertisement misprinted the telephone number for children to call Santa. Instead of reaching Santa, the phone number put kids through to the CONAD Commander-in-Chief's operations "hotline."
POLITICS
St. Cloud, MN

98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

