Microsoft Corp. stock rises Monday, outperforms market

Shares of Microsoft Corp.

MSFT,

-0.35%

rose 2.32% to $342.45 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index

SPX,

-0.10%

rising 1.38% to 4,791.19 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average

DJIA,

+0.26%

rising 0.98% to 36,302.38. This was the stock's fourth consecutive day of gains. Microsoft Corp. closed $7.22 short of its 52-week high ($349.67), which the company reached on November 22nd.

The stock outperformed some of its competitors Monday, as Apple Inc.

AAPL,

-0.58%

rose 2.30% to $180.33, Alphabet Inc. Cl A

GOOGL,

-0.82%

rose 0.67% to $2,958.13, and SAP SE ADR

SAP,

+0.16%

rose 0.86% to $141.29. Trading volume (19.9 M) remained 7.2 million below its 50-day average volume of 27.1 M.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.