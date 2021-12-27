Tesla Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Company Logo Terrence Horan

Shares of Tesla Inc.

TSLA,

+0.03%

rallied 2.52% to $1,093.94 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index

COMP,

-0.28%

rising 1.39% to 15,871.26 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average

DJIA,

+0.25%

rising 0.98% to 36,302.38. This was the stock's fourth consecutive day of gains. Tesla Inc. closed $149.55 short of its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company reached on November 4th.

The stock outperformed some of its competitors Monday, as Toyota Motor Corp. ADR

TM,

-0.65%

rose 1.15% to $185.90, General Motors Co.

GM,

+0.67%

rose 0.91% to $57.43, and Honda Motor Co. Ltd. ADR

HMC,

+0.07%

rose 0.46% to $28.21. Trading volume (23.5 M) remained 5.0 million below its 50-day average volume of 28.6 M.

