After nearly 20 years, The Matrix saga continues with Lana Wachowski's reintroduction to the saga. The fourth film hits theaters tomorrow night and HBO Max tonight at 3am Eastern. Our review is already live on the site and we gave it a very mixed write-up. Despite hopes that this may be the beginning of another set of chapters in The Matrix canon, it looks like this fourth entry might really not be the kick start that many fans had hoped for. With mixed criticism that is extremely similar to the complaints people had about Reloaded and Revolutions, it seems that Lana may be shutting down The Matrix after this latest release.

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO