Despite eased restrictions this holiday season, Lt. Gov. Josh Green said now's really not the time to have large gatherings. "Don't wait for the for the government officials to tell you to have smaller gatherings. Just choose to have smaller gatherings with your family or be outdoors," he said. "If you have a big Christmas party and people aren't vaccinated or not boosted, you're gonna see a lot of spread. And I don't want to see that because two weeks later, the hospital numbers will go up."

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 14 DAYS AGO