ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Report: NBA Reduces Quarantine Time For Some Fully Vaccinated Players Who Test Positive

By Aaron Rose
AllRaptors
AllRaptors
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YhVjR_0dX1kMtZ00

The Toronto Raptors may be getting reinforcements back a little bit earlier than expected.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the NBA and Players' Association have agreed to allow players and coaches to clear COVID-19 quarantine after just six days if testing shows they're no longer a risk to be infectious.

The change will be effective immediately and permit some of the 172 players who have entered Health & Safety protocols to test out of isolation earlier than had been expected. Previous protocols required players to miss 10 days unless they received two consecutive negative PCR tests at least 24 hours apart.

The change should be great news for the Raptors who have seven players in COVID-19 protocols. Dalano Banton cleared COVID protocols in time for Sunday's game and Pascal Siakam, Gary Trent Jr., and Khem Birch have all been permitted to return for Tuesday's game should they be physically ready to go. For the remaining players, a return to the court may come a little sooner than expected.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

WNBA star Candace Parker announces wife expecting child

WNBA star Candace Parker announced in an Instagram post that her wife is expecting their first child together. Tuesday’s post by Parker, 35, a two-time WNBA champion and two-time Olympic gold medal winner, also congratulated Anna Petrakova, 37, on their two-year wedding anniversary, which is believed to be the first time she has publicly addressed her marriage on social media, ESPN reported.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Khem Birch
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Pascal Siakam
Person
Gary Trent Jr.
ClutchPoints

Warriors’ Andrew Wiggins reacts to second bout with COVID-19

The Golden State Warriors are one of the latest teams hit hard by COVID-19. Andrew Wiggins, Damion Lee, Jordan Poole, Moses Moody and Draymond Green have all recently entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols. But the end of Monday evening’s practice came with some heartwarming news: Wiggins and Poole both got cleared from the health and safety protocol list.
NBA
saturdaytradition.com

Another bowl game is called off due to COVID-19

There’s one less bowl game to watch now. Sources told Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports that the Holiday Bowl between UCLA and N.C. State is going to be canceled due to Covid issues on the Bruins’ side. Apparently the Bruins’ D-line has been hit pretty hard by the virus.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pcr#Quarantine#The Toronto Raptors#Espn#Players Association#Health Safety#Covid
NBA Analysis Network

This Kings-Lakers Trade Lands Anthony Davis In Sacramento

The Los Angeles Lakers have high aspirations for the team they have built, and rightfully so. Any team with LeBron James is considered a title contender and having two other NBA superstars like Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook brought great excitement. After 35 regular season games played, the Lakers find...
NBA
hypebeast.com

DeMar DeRozan Reveals Why He Chose To Play for the Chicago Bulls

DeMar DeRozan recently sat down on the Knuckleheads Podcast to discuss his decision to play for the Chicago Bulls. As a 12-year veteran in the NBA, DeRozan feels as if he has the best chance to win the championships with the Bulls. This season, the Bulls have surpassed expectations bringing...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Health
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS LA

James Harden Scores 39, Nets Beat Clippers 124-108 For LA Sweep

LOS ANGELES (AP) — James Harden tied his season high with 39 points and had a season-best 15 assists, and the Brooklyn Nets beat the Los Angeles Clippers 124-108 on Monday night in a matchup of short-handed teams. The Nets improved their NBA-best road mark to 13-3 with a sweep in Los Angeles. They beat LeBron James and the Lakers 122-115 on Christmas in their first game after three straight postponements due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Will Navarro/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) A combined 15 players were missing from both teams due to health and safety protocols as well as injuries....
NBA
FanSided

Bradley Beal is still a Boston Celtics trade target to keep an eye on

Boston Celtics fans hoping to see Jayson Tatum team up with Washington Wizards star and fellow St. Louis product Bradley Beal ought to keep those hopes up. Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix believes that Beal is a Cs target worth keeping an eye on as the NBA approaches the February 10th trade deadline.
NBA
Popculture

Longtime ESPN Reporter Dead at 44

Jeff Dickerson, a longtime ESPN reporter who covered the Chicago Bears, died on Tuesday, the network announced. He was 44 years old. Dickerson died of complications from colon cancer. This comes two years after Dickerson's wife Caitlin died due to complications from melanoma. This also comes one year after ESPN Atlanta Falcons reported Vaughn McClure died at the age of 48.
NFL
AllRaptors

AllRaptors

Buffalo, NY
287
Followers
766
Post
58K+
Views
ABOUT

AllRaptors is a FanNation channel with the latest news on the Toronto Raptors

Comments / 0

Community Policy