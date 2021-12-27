Report: NBA Reduces Quarantine Time For Some Fully Vaccinated Players Who Test Positive

The Toronto Raptors may be getting reinforcements back a little bit earlier than expected.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the NBA and Players' Association have agreed to allow players and coaches to clear COVID-19 quarantine after just six days if testing shows they're no longer a risk to be infectious.

The change will be effective immediately and permit some of the 172 players who have entered Health & Safety protocols to test out of isolation earlier than had been expected. Previous protocols required players to miss 10 days unless they received two consecutive negative PCR tests at least 24 hours apart.

The change should be great news for the Raptors who have seven players in COVID-19 protocols. Dalano Banton cleared COVID protocols in time for Sunday's game and Pascal Siakam, Gary Trent Jr., and Khem Birch have all been permitted to return for Tuesday's game should they be physically ready to go. For the remaining players, a return to the court may come a little sooner than expected.