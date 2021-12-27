New Year's Day Activities

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
December 27, 2021

The City of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department encourages the community to kick-off their New Year at Los Flores Ranch Park, 6245 Dominion Road. Visitors are invited to hike or ride (bike or horse) from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Entry will be free to all visitors on January 1st.

Experienced guides will also lead two family friendly hikes. Both the 2-mile and 4-mile round trip hike will start at 10:00 a.m. Participants should meet at the event parking area. No registration is required.

Pets are welcomed and must be on a leash, at all times.

Questions may be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department, (805) 925-0951 extension 2260.

Recreation and Parks

Contact Person: Dennis Smitherman, Recreation Services Manager

(805)

925-0951 ext. 2263

dsmitherman@cityofsantamaria.org

