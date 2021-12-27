ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Islanders Ready to Resume After Holiday Pause

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJosh Bailey: We're looking forward to playing some games again. Between schedule quirks, COVID outbreaks, cross-border postponements and league-wide pauses, the New York Islanders have had plenty of breaks in their first-quarter schedule. With the Christmas break in the rearview mirror, the Islanders are itching to play some games...

Las Vegas Herald

Undermanned Islanders, Red Wings resume action in New York

For the New York Islanders and Detroit Red Wings, the NHL season is slated to resume Wednesday night in far too familiar fashion for both teams. Both teams will be undermanned due to the latest COVID-19 outbreaks they've endured when New York hosts Detroit in a battle of Eastern Conference rivalsin Elmont, N.Y.
NHL
NHL

NHL On Tap: Ovechkin tries again to set all-time power-play goals record

Panarin, Shesterkin back for Rangers; Canucks seek seventh straight win under Boudreau. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from six games on Wednesday. Ovechkin tries again for power-play goal record.
NHL
NHL

Territory Talk: Panthers Paused No More; Catching Up with Carlsson

The Panthers are feeling reinvigorated as they prepare to return from the NHL's recent pause. On this week's episode of the Territory Talk podcast, co-hosts Doug Plagens and Jameson Olive provide updates on the team's roster and look ahead to a huge homestand in Sunrise. Plus, Panthers defenseman Lucas Carlsson...
NHL
lighthousehockey.com

Nelson added to COVID Protocol, Islanders vs. Red Wings postponed

Tuesday morning the New York Islanders announced a fifth post-winter break addition to their COVID Protocol list, as leading scorer Brock Nelson joined Oliver Wahlstrom, Anthony Beauvillier, Zach Parise and Cal Clutterbuck on the list. Later in the day, the league officially announced that Wednesday’s scheduled game with the Detroit...
NHL
NHL

NHL postpones Red-Wings-Islanders game, nine others

The game between the Detroit Red Wings and New York Islanders at UBS Arena on Wednesday was postponed by the NHL due to COVID-19 concerns. Nine other games were postponed because of attendance restrictions in cities in Canada: the Pittsburgh Penguins at Ottawa Senators and Winnipeg Jets at Calgary Flames, each scheduled for Friday; the Carolina Hurricanes at Toronto Maple Leafs on Jan. 3; the Washington Capitals at Montreal Canadiens on Jan. 4; Toronto at Montreal on Jan. 6; the Buffalo Sabres at Montreal and Seattle Kraken at Winnipeg on Jan. 8; and the Columbus Blue Jackets at Montreal and the Minnesota Wild at Winnipeg on Jan. 10.
NHL
NHL

Sabres add trio to taxi squad ahead of road trip

The Buffalo Sabres have reassigned forwards Brandon Biro and Ryan MacInnis and defenseman Oskari Laaksonen from the Rochester Americans to the team's taxi squad, the team announced Thursday morning. The NHL and the NHLPA agreed to the formation of taxi squads on Sunday in order to provide clubs with readily...
NHL
FingerLakes1.com

Sabres drop third straight with 4-1 loss to Islanders

Kyle Okposo put the Buffalo Sabres on the board, but the New York Islanders scored three unanswered goals to hand Buffalo a 4-1 loss in the Sabres’ first-ever game at UBS Arena on Thursday. Malcolm Subban stopped 28 shots in his first start since December 17. Mathew Barzal, Kieffer...
NHL
NHL

Eichel return, playoff chases among storylines after NHL holiday break

Center inching closer to Golden Knights debut; Blues, Wild to play in Winter Classic on Jan. 1. The NHL returns from the holiday break with three games Tuesday. There is a new year and an outdoor game in our sights, the continuation on the road toward the 2022 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend in Las Vegas from Feb. 4-5.
NHL
NHL

Detroit continues nod to equity, inclusion with Youth Player of the Game

DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings have continued their commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion with a special Youth Hockey Player of the Game during every home game this season, and the organization is proud to highlight unique stories about the exceptional young people being honored at each game. Last...
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Islanders

Subban to start as Sabres open road trip on Long Island. Malcolm Subban will start in goal for the Sabres against the New York Islanders tonight at UBS Arena. Subban made a career-high 45 saves - including a behind-the-back stop that has earned mentions as a goal of the year candidate - in his last outing, a 3-2 shootout loss in Pittsburgh on Dec. 17.
