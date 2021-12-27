Oklahoma Mother, Daughter Duo Find Internet Fame On TikTok
An Oklahoma family is serving up laughs this holiday season. Kerri and Judy are...www.newson6.com
An Oklahoma family is serving up laughs this holiday season. Kerri and Judy are...www.newson6.com
Yes, been watching them all year! They are a beautiful example of good clean fun and a great family dynamic. I love these 2 beautiful people! 🤗🤗🤗
Love love them, they he,p lift my spirits. I live alone with my dog and cat and its nice to be able to laugh out loud with them
I don't love TikTok, but there are a couple of accounts I look for every couple of weeks; this is one of them. These two are so hilarious and as a mom/daughter, very relatable.
Comments / 28