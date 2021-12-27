Pilot TV Podcast Review Of The Year 2021. With guests Jodie Whitaker, Mandip Gill, Steven Strait, Dominique Tipper, Wes Chatham, And Nadine Nicole

Happy New Year, listeners! 2021 has been a right old bangily-banger of a year, and no mistake, but it's also been a cracking year, cinematically speaking. And in this bumper-sized end of the year round-up edition, Chris Hewitt, Helen O'Hara, James Dyer, and Ben Travis talk about the filmic highs and lows of the year that was. And, apart from one fairly sizeable section between 01:13:07.500 and 01:32:24.545, it's relatively spoiler-free, and culminates in the now traditional rundown of Team Empire's Top 20 films of the year. You'll laugh, you'll cry, you'll hurl swearwords at your podcast device of choice as the team don't mention that one film you love. Enjoy! And, on behalf of the podteam, have a great 2022!
