ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Pilot TV Podcast Review Of The Year 2021. With guests Jodie Whitaker, Mandip Gill, Steven Strait, Dominique Tipper, Wes Chatham, And Nadine Nicole

By James Dyer
Empire
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe have a BUMPER year-end special for you this week. We're joined not only by The Doctor herself, Jodie Whitaker, and her companion Mandip Gill, but...

www.empireonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Empire

Pilot TV Podcast #167: A Very British Scandal, Clarice, And Around The World In 80 Days. With Guest Sarah Phelps

Sarah Phelps joins us on this week's show (39:14-1:01:37) to discuss her new BBC miniseries, A Very British Scandal, which pits Claire Foy against Paul Bettany in a break-up for the ages as the Duchess and Duke of Argyle. Plus we take a trip with David Tennant in Around The World In 80 Days, and find out what Agent Starling got up to after Buffalo Bill (and before eating Ray Liotta's brains) in Clarice on Alibi. Plus, James, Beth and Boyd go through some of the shows they're most looking forward to in 2022 and you'll discover why Succession makes Phelpsie want to have a wee.
TV SERIES
Empire

A Very Christmassy Empire Podcast Part One Ft. Rhys Ifans And Tom Hollander

Ho-ho-ho, folks! The Empire Podcast team may be on a Christmas break, but that hasn't stopped the elves in our workshop from bringing you a couple of last blasts of podcast goodness just (about) in time for the big day. This week's absolutely-not-official-no-sir episode of the Empire Podcast sees Chris Hewitt, Helen O'Hara, James Dyer, and Ben Travis don virtual terrible jumpers for a bumper edition of festive film-related fun. First, they answer a bunch of listener questions about Christmas movies, then they discuss a ton of movie news. And, surprisingly, there's much to talk about, including trailers galore and the box office of Spider-Man: No Way Home, and its implications for the future of film.
TV & VIDEOS
Empire

Empire Podcast Review Of The Year 2021

Happy New Year, listeners! 2021 has been a right old bangily-banger of a year, and no mistake, but it's also been a cracking year, cinematically speaking. And in this bumper-sized end of the year round-up edition, Chris Hewitt, Helen O'Hara, James Dyer, and Ben Travis talk about the filmic highs and lows of the year that was. And, apart from one fairly sizeable section between 01:13:07.500 and 01:32:24.545, it's relatively spoiler-free, and culminates in the now traditional rundown of Team Empire's Top 20 films of the year. You'll laugh, you'll cry, you'll hurl swearwords at your podcast device of choice as the team don't mention that one film you love. Enjoy! And, on behalf of the podteam, have a great 2022!
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mandip Gill
Person
Nadine Nicole
Person
Wes Chatham
Person
James
Person
Steven Strait
Empire

Empire Podcast Quentin Tarantino Interview Special

Here's a lovely little treat to bring 2021 to a close (or see 2022 in with a bang): a lengthy interview special in which Chris Hewitt sits down (in an actual hotel room; this was actually our first in-person interview since the pandemic began) with the legendary Quentin Tarantino for an in-depth chat about Tarantino's decision to turn Once Upon A Time In Hollywood into a novel, his creative process, his relationship with his characters, his future plans, and much, much more. So, sit down, set aside an hour and change, and enjoy.
CELEBRITIES
magnoliastatelive.com

Year in review: 25 best TV series of 2021

Television made us laugh, cry, and offered us an escape during a time where it seemed we needed it more than ever. While the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic seemed to have passed, the world was still reeling; we worried about the Delta variant, the climate crisis, and the mental health epidemic. Things seemed just as complicated as ever in 2021, but at least we had the comforting glow of the small screen.
TV SERIES
Empire

Killing Eve: Season 4 Teaser Warns Of No Happy Endings

The Killing Eve team is headed back to our screens for the fourth – and final – season of the dark spy comedy thriller series. And if Fiona Shaw's Carolyn knows anything, it's that few of the characters are going to end up with the ending they might desire. Check out the new, brief teaser for the show...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Hollywood Reporter

‘TV’s Top 5’: What to Expect From ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4; 2022 Preview

Welcome to Episode 148 of TV’s Top 5, The Hollywood Reporter’s TV podcast. Every week, hosts Lesley Goldberg (West Coast TV editor) and Daniel Fienberg (chief TV critic) break down the latest TV news with context from the business and critical sides, welcome showrunners, executive and other guests, and provide a critical guide of what to watch (or skip, as the case may be). This week’s episode is our supersized 2022 preview, featuring another interview with the Cobra Kai creators and a look at the high-profile new and returning series to come. (And if you missed our 2021 year- in-review episode, featuring interviews with Hawkeye star Hailee...
TV SERIES
BGR.com

This emotional new Netflix movie has a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes

It’s virtually impossible to keep up with all of the new originals on Netflix. This week alone, Netflix is adding 19 original movies and shows to its library. Unfortunately, the nonstop deluge of new content makes it easy to miss some worthwhile additions. That seems to be what happened to Mixtape, which is a new movie on Netflix that came out on Friday, December 3rd.
MOVIES
IGN

Every Cancelled and Ending TV Show Announced in 2021

Here's a list of all of the TV shows that have been cancelled or announced to be ending in 2021 so far. When a series is abruptly cancelled before it's able to wrap up its story, it could be for a number of reasons: ratings, budget, or casting complications. On the other hand, shows such as Netflix's The Crown and AMC's The Walking Dead have announced in advance when they're ending, allowing both shows to go out on their own terms and hopefully craft a series finale with a satisfying conclusion. Which shows are you sad to see coming to an end?
TV SERIES
Elle

Jennifer Lawrence Says It Was 'Really, Really Hard' Working With Don't Look Up Co-Star Jonah Hill

If you've been on social media at all lately, you'll have more than likely come across conversations surrounding Don't Look Up, which premiered on Netflix over Christmas. The film has been hot topic since it was released, not least because of its poignant message about climate change, but also its star-studded cast, including Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande and more.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
New Year
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
BGR.com

This action-packed sci-fi movie on Netflix has everyone glued to their screens

Rian Johnson has had one of the more interesting careers of any director currently working. Back in 2005, he announced his presence with the noir thriller called Brick, starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt. 12 years later, he was behind the camera on Star Wars: The Last Jedi directing Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, and Daisy Ridley. Few modern movies have generated such an intense reaction. Johnson rebounded quickly with Knives Out, which received near-universal praise from critics and moviegoers. But today, we’re hitting rewind to discuss one of Rian Johnson’s earlier successes: Looper.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

‘Ant-Man 3’ to Introduce Marvel’s Dumbest Villain EVER

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will hit theaters until July 28, 2023, but the third installment of the MCU’s tiniest hero will take Marvel fans to a whole new realm. So far, the biggest news to come from Ant-Man 3 is a genuinely horrible logo that fans ridiculed. But a new leaked rumor suggests that Scott Lang AKA Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne AKA Wasp (Evangeline Lily) will take on one of the most Marvel Comics villains – MODOK.
MOVIES
Cleveland Jewish News

Gal Gadot movie becomes most-watched film in Netflix history

“Red Notice,” starring Israeli actress Gal Gadot, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Ryan Reynolds is now officially Netflix’s most-watched film of all time, surpassing the previous record-holder, “Bird Box.”. The action-comedy heist film has clocked 328 million hours of total viewership, against 282 million hours for the 2018 movie, “Bird...
MOVIES
Popculture

Hit Jason Statham Movie Exiting Netflix Next Month

Homefront is among the movies leaving Netflix in January. The 2013 movie stars Jason Statham and is one of the few movies written by Sylvester Stallone that does not star the Rocky actor. It is based on the novel by Chuck Logan. Homefront leaves Netflix on Monday, Jan. 17, the...
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

The Supreme Court May Cancel ‘Spider-Man’s Future

After Spider-Man world domination, the Supreme Court may intervene amid a series of copyright termination lawsuits. As Tom Holland leaves the web-slinger behind, there may come a point when Disney and Sony have to fight for their most lucrative characters. Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) just made history when it...
CONGRESS & COURTS
BGR.com

Netflix fans are going wild over this forgotten psychological thriller

Don't Miss: Tuesday’s deals: $179 AirPods Pro, $20 Philips Sonicare toothbrush, KN95 masks made in USA, more If you’ve checked out the list that Netflix maintains on a regular basis of the top movies on the streaming platform in the US, you’ve likely been greeted with some surprises. Buzzy new Netflix originals like The Unforgivable and Red Notice, for example, sit alongside forgotten theatrical releases from years ago, like 2009’s Law Abiding Citizen. The latter was actually added to Netflix earlier this month. Which is probably why it pretty quickly shot up the Top 10 list — to near the top of...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy