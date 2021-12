Just when you thought your wallet was safe this holiday season, Turtle Beach crashes into the flight simulation scene with VelocityOne Flight, an all-in-one USB Xbox- and PC-compatible yoke for fans of Microsoft Flight Simulator and the like. It comes with everything you need to start flying like a real pilot, with an immersive, lifelike yoke and throttle controls. At $380, the yoke may seem a bit pricey, especially to first-timers, but you get a ton of features packed inside. Despite a few gripes, this is an amazing first-gen system from Turtle Beach and I had heaps of fun in Microsoft Flight Simulator flying with it. Plus the VelocityOne Flight is the only all-in-one yoke available for both Xbox and PC, at least for now.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO