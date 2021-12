CHICAGO (CBS) — We got a curious email from the Mayor’s office on Tuesday, which proudly touted in bold type that there had been no mask violations in Chicago businesses from Dec. 23 until Dec. 26. Really? In the whole city – everyone wore their mask all the time? We hope to find out more about what’s going on there. But that development also came as the city is about to crack down on requiring COVID-19 vaccinations in public places. We wanted to know how that will be enforced. CBS 2’s Tara Molina asked the city for answers Tuesday. We have learned some...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO