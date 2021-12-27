7 people escape Rocky Hill fire

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — Seven people escaped an early morning fire at a multi-family home on Glastonbury Avenue in Rocky Hill.

The fire broke out at just before 1 a.m. Monday.

Fire officials said seven residents escaped the blaze on their own. One resident was taken to the hospital for shortness of breath.

No other injures were reported.

Due to the age of the building and advanced fire conditions, fire officials said the flames were difficult to fight. The fire was knocked down at 2:08 a.m. and was brought under control by 4:23 a.m., fire officials said.

Fire departments from Berlin, Cromwell, Newington, and Wethersfield provided apparatus and crews to help the Rocky Hill Fire Department.

Glastonbury Avenue was closed between Old Main Street and Belden Lan but has since reopened.

The Rocky Hill Fire Department and the fire marshal’s office are continuing to investigate the cause.

