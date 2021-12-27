HK VP9SK with FDE Frame-Volusia County

Anyone recommend a reputable Concrete Company? Looking to have my current poorly poured driveway removed and re-poured. 21 years ago I had a company that I found in the Coastal Trader pour a 9-yard driveway. I had about 4-6" of wood chips down, part of the deal was for them to remove the chips before they poured. At the start of the job they asked where I wanted the chips to be piled up, told them it didn't matter to me they were taking them. We went back and forth, they were saying it wasn't part of the deal. Finally they agreed to take the chips. I went to work and returned right at dusk, it looked like a good job and I paid them, but the next morning revealed they poured on top of the chips. I could not get them back out nor my money back. Its in really bad shape now after all those chips decomposed. I'm afraid someone is going to trip and fall...not the first time I pick the least expensive person to do something and it's bit me. Needless to say, I've learned a lot in the last 20 years.

CONSTRUCTION ・ 3 DAYS AGO