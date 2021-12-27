ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HK VP9SK with FDE Frame-Volusia County

By BootGuy Volusia Posts:
floridasportsman.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHK VP9SK, three mags, and three interchangeable grips. Striker Fired System Extremely Smooth Double Action Only. Corrosion Proof Fiber Reinforced Frame: technologically advanced polymer. Ergonomic: Finger Grooves on Frame....

forums.floridasportsman.com

floridasportsman.com

PBI report 12/26

Beautiful conditions but slow fishing. Trolled between PBI and Breakers 150-300 ft nada, mode out 10 miles to edge of gulfstream, trolled for about 2 hrs nada. Fished off Juno 200-300 ft nada except coda. Called it at 130pm. Hope everyone has better luck. Next trip will be bottom fishing.
HOBBIES
floridasportsman.com

Dusky 227V XF Open Fisherman Boat Review

Let's take a closer look at the Dusky 227V XF Open Fisherman in this boat review. You won’t typically see a boat in this size class advertised as a true offshore center console but for many years Dusky has been introducing new boaters to the world of offshore fishing with various topside versions of the 227V hull. You might be skeptical of a center console in this class being capable of meeting your demands in the harsh conditions that the gulf stream often dishes, out but one ride in her would put your concerns to rest.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
floridasportsman.com

Fish/Kill Bags

If you keep it upright,the Hobie catch bag would fit the bill. I believe another company builds the bag for Hobie and H. just brands it. The "other company" also sells it under their own name as well. I have that bag but it's inaccessible right now.... it can fit...
HOBBIES
floridasportsman.com

Concrete Company Recommendation

Anyone recommend a reputable Concrete Company? Looking to have my current poorly poured driveway removed and re-poured. 21 years ago I had a company that I found in the Coastal Trader pour a 9-yard driveway. I had about 4-6" of wood chips down, part of the deal was for them to remove the chips before they poured. At the start of the job they asked where I wanted the chips to be piled up, told them it didn't matter to me they were taking them. We went back and forth, they were saying it wasn't part of the deal. Finally they agreed to take the chips. I went to work and returned right at dusk, it looked like a good job and I paid them, but the next morning revealed they poured on top of the chips. I could not get them back out nor my money back. Its in really bad shape now after all those chips decomposed. I'm afraid someone is going to trip and fall...not the first time I pick the least expensive person to do something and it's bit me. Needless to say, I've learned a lot in the last 20 years.
CONSTRUCTION
floridasportsman.com

Dirty water bass fishing.

The water is very dirty in the ponds I am fishing. What works in this situation. Water color is green. I took some pictures with my camera. I can see the vegetation when the camera is near it. The other issue might be a solunar. Before a bright red or tequila would work. I even looked at another pond the color of the water is the same. Any tips or hints.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
floridasportsman.com

Shell Mound 12-26-21

Fished the incoming tide at Shell Mound yesterday. Saw lots of bait around the oyster bars and the weather was amazing. After catching a couple of catfish, I managed to catch 32" snook. Water temp as around 66-68 degrees.
HOBBIES
floridasportsman.com

FS Van Staal Pliers

Van Staal Pliers very good condition, new sheath ....the coiled cord lost some of the insulation you can see in the picture still works fine.
SHOPPING
floridasportsman.com

Fishing around crab traps…waste of time?

Not much experience in the keys or with those species, but I wouldn't think the crab traps make much if any difference. On your first question of whether the crab traps are draining an area of food and therefore fish won't be there- definitely not. Any crab small enough to fit in a bonefish or permit's mouth can crawl right out of the traps.
HOBBIES
floridasportsman.com

Drone

It's kinda hard explaining to your neighbor, why your looking for your drone in her backyard. Let it go!. That thing landed on my new Lamborghini. "Forgiveness is a strange thing. It can be sometimes easier to forgive our enemies than our friends. It can be hardest of all to forgive people we love." Fred Rogers.
ELECTRONICS
floridasportsman.com

MIA BCH 28 DEC

Fished with only one angler today Tuesday out of Haulover. As usual loaded up with live gogs and pilchards from Pedro at Gov't Cut. The seas were pleasant at 2’ but there was virtually no current which makes catching very difficult as attested to by the fact that the VHF was very quiet.
HOBBIES
floridasportsman.com

Offshore Ponce

Wife and kids are in NC for a few days so I went out with a buddy to some "private numbers" that I bought out of a book of numbers. Started off feeling the wind this morning and knew we were in trouble. It started out being kind of sloppy. The trolling motor could not keep us anchored. 1-2 foot swells at 4 seconds probably. Fished with cigar minnows, shrimp, and squid. We caught some juvenile ARS, sea bass, grunts, and a giant sea robin. It was disappointing. Trolled over to site 5 and caught a few more grunts and headed home. It seemed like many boats headed in early today. Anyone else do any good?
HOBBIES
floridasportsman.com

12-29 bayport

Fished this morning foggy as all get out. Grunts, macs, etc. usual suspects. Then the flat line doubles over. Butterflied grunt hoping for a gag. Anyone know this species? Thinking bull shark. Approx 5-6’. Wore us the hell out! Wrapped line around the motor twice, trim tab once. Ruined my 60lb mono its all frayed to hell. Released unharmed after these pics were taken it ran again and snapped the line finally.
floridasportsman.com

Reel Repair Recommendations?

Hey y’all. I have a Diawa BG 5000 that I need to get repaired. The anti-reverse broke. If you have a repair shop you’d recommend from Jacksonville to Daytona, inland, wherever, please let me know. Thanks!
