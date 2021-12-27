Evenly baking large peasant loaves

Baking bread was what made me fall in love with cooking. After my first year of college I rented a house for the summer in Burlington, Vermont, with a gang of friends, and one of them taught me this very simple recipe, which I still use decades later. The magic of bread rising, the smell of bread baking, the taste of a slice of freshly baked bread with butter melting into it—it was incredible. I’d never experienced anything like it. This is my basic whole-wheat bread recipe, one that I make over and over again, with consistently excellent results. It’s hard to beat the warm, nutty flavor of freshly baked, homemade whole-wheat bread. Factor in this loaf’s knockout nutritional stats (Hello, fiber and iron!), and you’ve got the ideal loaf.
