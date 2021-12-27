ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Honey Lake Valley Resource Conservation District seeks candidates

By Submitted
Lassen County News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHoney Lake Valley Resource Conservation District is currently searching for candidates for...

www.lassennews.com

Comments / 0

Related
beverlypress.com

Mid City West seeks candidate for open seat

The Mid City West Neighborhood Council is seeking candidates to fill the vacant nonprofit representative seat on its board. People who live, work, rent or own property, or are a community interest stakeholder in the area are eligible to run for the open seat. The current board will vote to...
ELECTIONS
Pen City Current

Huebner picked to lead Conservation district

LEE COUNTY – The Lee County Conservation Board has selected a replacement to lead the county’s conservation efforts. Fort Madison’s Heather Huebner was selected by the board after interviews were conducted earlier this month to replace Nathan Unsworth, who left for a position in Scott County after serving as director for the past six years.
LEE COUNTY, IA
Huron Daily Tribune

Renn retires after nearly 50 years with Huron County Conservation District

After nearly 50 years working with the Huron Conservation District, district Manager Jeanette Renn has decide to retire. Her career started in 1972, when her cousin contacted her about replacing her at a position at the conservation district. All Renn had to do was show up, say she was there to work, and they set her to it. She described it as a “you want it, you can have it” situation.
HURON COUNTY, MI
AG Week

Mower Soil and Water Conservation District and Mallery family honored at Minnesota conservation meeting

Recognized for its extensive conservation work and leadership efforts, the Mower Soil & Water Conservation District received the 2021 SWCD of the Year Award for Minnesota. During its 85th annual meeting in Bloomington, the Minnesota Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts honored Mower SWCD with the award. The award recognizes and inspires leadership within the SWCDs to go above and beyond the base capacity.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Srwsa
cechouston.org

The Trail Foundation seeks Conservation Manager

The Trail Foundation, which is based in Austin and whose mission is to protect, enhance and connect the Butler Trail at Lady Bird Lake for the benefit of all, is seeking a Conservation Manager. The Conservation Manager is a key leadership position within Park Operations that works closely with the Director of Park Operations, Project Director, Ecological Restoration Committee and City of Austin representatives. The Conservation Manager is responsible for collaboratively leading TTF’s ecological restoration efforts, volunteer programs, grant programs, as well as the continued development of staff and park management protocols. For the full job description and application instructions, visit thetrailfoundation.org.
AUSTIN, TX
richlandsource.com

Richland Soil and Water Conservation District highlights 2021 campaign

MANSFIELD -- Richland Soil and Water Conservation District (Richland SWCD) is fortunate to end and begin the year with the same staff during the past year. The organization also added a new full-time Technician along with 3 part-time interns funded by Richland Foundation grants. The United States Department of Agriculture-Natural...
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
Urban Milwaukee

Three Candidates for Board’s New Hispanic Districts

The 2022 Spring Election that will decide the makeup of the Milwaukee County Board is less than four months away, and despite redistricting, the board is not on track to change much. Many incumbents on the board are on the way to running unchallenged. Of the 18 seats on the...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
The Daily American

Conservancy seeks support in purchasing Menser Farm Preserve for public access

The Somerset County Conservancy is expanding its public access land with a new 275-acre farm in Somerset Township. Jeff Payne, president of the conservancy, said the organization has signed an agreement to purchase the Menser Farm Preserve that borders the organization's Kimberly Run Natural Area. Conservancy members believe that adding this property of woodlands, grassy fields...
SOMERSET, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

DNR to hire candidates for 2022 conservation officer academy

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is looking for candidates for conservation officer recruits and probationary conservation officers for its 2022 academy. Fully licensed law enforcement officers enforce laws and regulations related to fish and wildlife, state parks, trails and forests, and outdoor recreation activities such as off-road vehicle use, snowmobiling and boating. In many cases, they are first responders during natural disasters and life-threatening situations.
FISHING
muscatineiowa.gov

City seeking candidates to fill several positions

MUSCATINE, Iowa – Have you ever thought about becoming a police officer for one of the top public safety departments in Iowa? How about taking your mechanic skills to the next level with the Department of Public Works? Or using your love of the outdoors to help the Parks and Recreation Department maintain our athletic facilities?
MUSCATINE, IA
centraloregondaily.com

Deschutes River Conservancy, irrigation districts launch water bank program

The Deschutes River Conservancy (DRC), in partnership with Central Oregon Irrigation District and North Unit Irrigation District, is launching the 2022 Deschutes Water Bank Pilot Program. The program is a local, flexible, and voluntary water management tool, which allows for the easier movement of water to meet farmer and river...
INDUSTRY
kyma.com

Candidates start to campaign for Imperial County District Attorney

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The district attorney race is heating up in Imperial County. District Attorney George Marquez is speaking out after hearing another candidate is entering the race. Mario Vela announced his candidacy on Wednesday in front of the courthouse in El Centro, though Marquez says he...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
South Philly Review

Vare Recreation Center receives grant from the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources

State Rep. and House Democratic Whip Jordan Harris announced that a $525,000 grant has been awarded from the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources to help improve the Vare Recreation Center in Grays Ferry. The grant will help fund various improvements, including pedestrian walkways, stormwater management measures, play equipment, ADA...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Lake County News

Upper Lake Unified School District seeks applicants for board seat

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. – The Upper Lake Unified School District is inviting interested community members to apply to fill a vacant seat on its board of trustees. The district intends to appoint a qualified candidate to the seat rather than pursue a special election. Community members interested in applying...
UPPER LAKE, CA
scriptype.com

Attempt to establish a conservancy district falls short

The Yellow Creek Foundation’s mission to control periodic flooding and erosion along the Yellow Creek ended quietly more than four and a half years after petitioners asked a Summit County Common Pleas Court judge to establish a conservancy district. When a Dec. 8 date loomed to post a $10,405...
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

ODNR seeks natural resource officers

COLUMBUS — Looking for an exciting new job that can become a lifetime career protecting the people of Ohio?. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is looking for people who are drawn to the great outdoors to become the newest class of natural resources officers. The first step...
COLUMBUS, OH
Santa Monica Mirror

New LA County District for Santa Monica More Conservative

Last week a new map for LA County Board of Supervisors districts went into effect with changes that make Santa Monica’s district more conservative. The new map, which went into effect December 16, adds Porter Ranch, Chatsworth and Granada Hills while removing Mar Vista, Los Feliz, the Southeast Valley and the Cahuenga Pass from the District.
SANTA MONICA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy