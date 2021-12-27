Honey Lake Valley Resource Conservation District seeks candidates

After nearly 50 years working with the Huron Conservation District, district Manager Jeanette Renn has decide to retire. Her career started in 1972, when her cousin contacted her about replacing her at a position at the conservation district. All Renn had to do was show up, say she was there to work, and they set her to it. She described it as a “you want it, you can have it” situation.

HURON COUNTY, MI ・ 5 DAYS AGO