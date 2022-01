Capcom has launched the Version 3.7.0 update for Monster Hunter Rise, fixing various bugs and preparing for four new Event Quests that will be taking place on the remaining Fridays of 2021. The first two, “Blazin’ Soul of a Warrior” and “Challenge Quest 07”, alongside bonus content that includes two Special Buddies, Yasu and MHC Palamute, will be available on 24th December, while the final two, “Frost Bites” and “Apex Rathalos Emergency”, are set for 31st December. More details on the objectives, locale, and conditions of these Event Quests can be found here. Additional weekly Event Quests have been confirmed to continue throughout 2022, so we’ll be sure to update you when more info arrives.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO