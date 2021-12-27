ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man fatally shot in Frederick Burger King while intervening in domestic dispute

WBAL Radio
 5 days ago

Police are investigating the death of a man who was shot inside a fast-food restaurant. Investigators said he was trying to intervene during a domestic dispute. One day after the deadly shooting at a Frederick Burger King, the restaurant lobby remained closed. A sign on...

www.wbal.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Boy, 13, arrested on suspicion of raping woman after dog walker stops attack

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a 35-year-old woman was allegedly attacked in southeast London.Police were alerted after the suspect was “disturbed” and detained by a passer-by walking his dog on Winn’s Common, in Plumstead, on Tuesday at around 11pm. The boy’s accomplice, an as yet unidentified man, fled the scene.“Police were called shortly before 11pm on 21 December to reports … that a 35-year-old woman was raped by two males in bushes near to Lakedale Road SE18,” a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said.“A member of the public, who was walking his dog, disturbed the suspects and assisted in detaining one of them at the scene.”The spokesperson added that the detained teenager had been arrested on suspicion of rape, but was initially taken to hospital to be treated for an injury to his own finger – caused by a dog bite. He was then taken into custody.“Our enquiries continue,” the Met added in its statement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KTAL

Shreveport man charged in fatal shooting of cousin in dispute over money

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police have identified a man they say shot and killed his cousin outside an Allendale neighborhood store Thursday morning. Officers called to the scene on Madison Avenue just before 10 a.m. arrived to find 20-year-old Katrayvon B. Hill lying on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Hill was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
SHREVEPORT, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Search And Seizure#Restaurant#Police
The Independent

Murder mansion to be demolished after police remain stumped by killings 45 years on

A mansion that was the scene of a grisly double murder is finally to be demolished almost half a century on from the unsolved killings.Demolition began this week on the Stonegate Mansion in Fort Worth, Texas, to make way for new developments which could include a residential development, a retirement community or an office complex, reported the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.The mansion, more commonly known as the Cullen Davis mansion, was previously owned by multi-millionaire oil tycoon T Cullen Davis who was tried and acquitted of a brutal double murder at the property back in 1976.Mr Davis spent millions of dollars...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Houston Chronicle

Man found fatally shot in Cloverleaf

Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating a shooting in the Cloverleaf area that left a man dead. The agency's homicide investigators responded to a report of a shooting in the 900 block of Manor Street, the sheriff's office said in a tweet posted about 8:45 a.m. Tuesday. On HoustonChronicle.com...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Man shot, killed by woman in domestic dispute in Prescott

A man identified by the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office as Sterling Wade Peters, 56, was fatally shot in a domestic dispute in Prescott Monday. The woman, who remains unidentified, went over to her neighbor's house and told them she had shot Peters in their home. The neighbor then contacted the Sheriff's Office at approximately 12:30 p.m. the same day to report the crime, according to Sheriff's Office spokesperson Kristin Greene.
PRESCOTT, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Burger King
WETM

Man arrested for a domestic dispute in Bath

BATH, NY (WETM) – A man in Bath was arrested after a domestic dispute early Monday morning. Around 7:30 a.m., the Village of Bath Police Department reports the arrest of Bernard Campbell, age 29 of Warden Street in Bath. Bath Police Department was dispatched to the area of Warden Street and Hudson Street for a physical disturbance between a male and a female.
BATH, NY
foxbaltimore.com

Man shot in Christmas Eve dispute in southwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was injured in a shooting after an afternoon dispute at a gas station in southwest Baltimore. Police responded at about 3:30 p.m. to West Baltimore Street at Hilton Street for a report of a shooting. They found the 22-year-old victim, who was taken to...
BALTIMORE, MD
WDTN

Police: Woman fatally shot after ongoing dispute; suspect arrested

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A 35-year-old woman is facing a murder charge after allegedly shooting two women, killing one. Lieutenant Jason Hall with the Dayton Police Department said officers were called to the 400 block of N. Main Street just before 2 p.m. Sunday on the report of a shooting.  When police arrived they found […]
DAYTON, OH
fox5atlanta.com

Man shot and killed in domestic dispute, Atlanta police investigate

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a deadly shooting in the early morning hours of Christmas Eve. According to investigators, officers went to the 800 block of Pinehurst Terrace SW shortly before 1 a.m. in response to a ‘person shot call’. Officers found a man who was unresponsive...
ATLANTA, GA
fox32chicago.com

Man fatally shot in Gary

GARY, Ind. - A 34-year-old man was fatally shot Friday in Gary, Indiana. Carlos Spikes was in the 4100 block of Buchanan Street, when he was fatally shot, according to the Lake County coroner’s office. He was pronounced dead about 6:10 p.m. Gary police were not available for comment...
GARY, IN
WBAL Radio

Police: Man dies in shooting at Glen Burnie apartment

Anne Arundel County police are investigating a shooting in Glen Burnie in which a man has died. Police were called around 12:40 p.m. to an apartment building in the 400 block of Hideaway Loop, where a victim was found shot in an apartment unit. Paramedics took the victim to a...
GLEN BURNIE, MD
chautauquatoday.com

Dunkirk man charged after domestic dispute

A Dunkirk man is facing felony DWI and aggravated unlicensed operation in the 1st degree after a report of a domestic dispute Sunday evening. State Police say troopers arrested 47-year-old Angel Maldonado-DeLeon after he allegedly drove to a residence in Dunkirk and got into a physical altercation with the occupants. Troopers say none of the involved parties claimed injuries and declined to pursue charges. But Maldonado-DeLeon was placed under arrest after failing several standard field sobriety tests and after being transported to SP Fredonia, he provided a breath sample of .19 percent. Troopers also say that a check of Maldonado-DeLeon's driving record revealed a DWI conviction within the preceding 10 years and an alcohol-related revocation. He was processed, issued tickets and later released. Maldonado-DeLeon is scheduled to appear in Dunkirk Town Court next month.
DUNKIRK, NY
Click10.com

Man fatally shot neighbor in head during dispute, police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A fatal shooting Sunday in Southwest Miami-Dade County was set off by an argument between neighbors, police and members of the community say. Jose Foyo, 54, was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene in the 9800 block of Southwest 27th Terrace, Miami-Dade police said.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy