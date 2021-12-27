Hendon Hooker Discusses Growth in His Game From Start of 2021 to Now

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker opted to take advantage of a super senior season and "run it back" in 2022. The veteran signal-caller has been a pivotal part of Tennessee's success in year one under Josh Heupel since taking over at the mid-point of the second game of the season.

"Really, just prayer and talking with my family and the coaches as well," Hooker said shortly after the announcement, on what went into the decision to return for a final season. "Getting their feedback on what they thought about my season and my production. I have got a couple of grades back. Just really trusting the process and doing what I have always done, keeping my head down and controlling what I can control."

Now, Hooker is in Nashville leading his team in preparation for the Music City Bowl and looking to build off a season where he has thrown for 2,567 yards and 27 touchdowns to just three interceptions and carried the ball another 148 times for 560 yards and five touchdowns. However, his best football could be ahead of him.

During today's media availability, Hooker discussed where he felt his game had grown the most this season in Knoxville.

"Just being a leader and being more outspoken," Hooker said on this. "Honestly, just being free, playing my game and having fun."

Hooker transferred to Tennessee just prior to the end of the Jeremy Pruitt era, so he not only had to adapt to two different staffs but also a new school at the same time.

"It is (challenging)," Hooker said. "When I first got here, I just kind of sat back and observed everything because I wanted to prove myself to my teammates before stepping in and taking that leadership role, so I just kind of gradually gained their trust. It has been a great ride."

