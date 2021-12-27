ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Ellyn, IL

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Ray ...

Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 5 days ago

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Ray Whalen Builders, Inc., owner of the property located at 737 Forest Avenue, is requesting a public hearing for a zoning variation in accordance with Section 10-10-12 of the Glen Ellyn Zoning Code. Before the Glen Ellyn Village Board can consider this request, the Glen Ellyn Zoning...

marketplace.dailyherald.com

Daily Herald

Blackberry Township assessor plans property tax workshop

The Blackberry Township assessor will have a free property tax workshop at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the township building, 43W390 Main Street Road, Elburn. Information will be presented on the two-year Illinois property tax cycle, how assessments are developed and how assessments can be appealed. Taxpayers can also ask questions about their property.
ELBURN, IL
Daily Herald

In the Circuit Court of the Ni...

In the Circuit Court of the Nineteenth Judicial Circuit Lake County, Illinois Vianey Ortega Petitioner vs. Jehison Jonathan Villa-Ortega Respondent Case No. 20 F 00000599 Notice by Publication The requisite affidavit for publication having been filed , NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN YOU, Jehison Jonathan Villa-Ortega, respondent, that this case has been commenced in this court by the petitioner against you for paternal allocatoin, child support and paternity, and other relief. UNLESS YOU file your answer or otherwise file your appearance in this case in the office of the clerk of this court in the Lake County Courthouse, Waukegan, Illinois, on or before FEbruary 28, 2022 *A JUDGMENT OR DECREE BY DEFAULT MAY BE TAKEN AGAINST YOU FOR THE RELIEF ASKED IN THE COMPLAINT. Dated: December 10, 2021 /s/ Erin Cartwright Weinstein Lake County Circuit Clerk Caroline Kaplan 70572 Batchelor Dr. Niles, MI 49120 Published in Daily Herald Jan 1, 8, 15, 2022 (4575701) , posted 01/01/2022.
LAKE COUNTY, IL
Daily Herald

Among new state laws in 2022, higher ethical standards for lawmakers, at least somewhat

SPRINGFIELD -- Illinois lawmakers have resolved to hold themselves to a higher ethical standard in 2022. About 300 pieces of legislation were approved by Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker in 2021. A dominant measure was a plan to tackle ethics after bribery scandals involving both House and Senate members, a senator's admission of tax evasion and the ongoing investigation after ComEd's admission that it engaged in a long-running bribery scheme.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
