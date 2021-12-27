NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Ray ...

In the Circuit Court of the Nineteenth Judicial Circuit Lake County, Illinois Vianey Ortega Petitioner vs. Jehison Jonathan Villa-Ortega Respondent Case No. 20 F 00000599 Notice by Publication The requisite affidavit for publication having been filed , NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN YOU, Jehison Jonathan Villa-Ortega, respondent, that this case has been commenced in this court by the petitioner against you for paternal allocatoin, child support and paternity, and other relief. UNLESS YOU file your answer or otherwise file your appearance in this case in the office of the clerk of this court in the Lake County Courthouse, Waukegan, Illinois, on or before FEbruary 28, 2022 *A JUDGMENT OR DECREE BY DEFAULT MAY BE TAKEN AGAINST YOU FOR THE RELIEF ASKED IN THE COMPLAINT. Dated: December 10, 2021 /s/ Erin Cartwright Weinstein Lake County Circuit Clerk Caroline Kaplan 70572 Batchelor Dr. Niles, MI 49120 Published in Daily Herald Jan 1, 8, 15, 2022 (4575701) , posted 01/01/2022.

LAKE COUNTY, IL ・ 9 HOURS AGO