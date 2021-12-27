ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: QB Hendon Hooker Discusses Bowl Prep, Team's Focus and More

By Matt Ray
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OjVMT_0dX1MPDy00

Following Tennessee's second bowl practice in Nashville, quarterback Hendon Hooker met with the media and discussed bowl prep, what he has seen from the team and much more.

247Sports

Everything Vols QB Hendon Hooker said ahead of Music City Bowl

Thursday's Music City Bowl won't be the final game of Hendon Hooker's college career. Tennessee's fifth-year senior quarterback announced earlier this month that he plans to return next year for his final season of eligibility with the Vols rather than entering the NFL draft, taking advantage of the free season of eligibility the NCAA granted to all players last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
sportsspectrum.com

WATCH: Sports Spectrum's 'Weekly Slant' w/ Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker

Welcome to Sports Spectrum’s “Weekly Slant.” Today, Jason Romano talks to Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker about his decision to return to the Vols in 2022, and why he felt God led him to create his new comic book, “Scripture for Athletes.”. The “Weekly Slant” streams every...
