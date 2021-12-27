ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Greg Bedard of Boston Sports Journal // Patriots vs Bills // Officiating in Pats/Bills – 12/27 (Hour 4)

 4 days ago

(0:00) Greg Bedard of Boston Sports Journal joins the show...

enstarz.com

Mystery Behind John Madden Cause of Death: Legendary NFL Hall of Fame Coach Dead at 85

The NFL confirmed that the legendary Hall of Fame coach and announcer, John Madden, passed away at the age of 85. In a press release, the National Football League announced his death Tuesday afternoon, December 28. Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement, "On behalf of the entire NFL family, we extend our condolences to Virginia, Mike, Joe, and their families."
NFL
On3.com

Kellen Moore responds to rumors of head coaching interest

As the NFL gears up for the postseason, teams that are in no position to make a Super Bowl run might start to ponder who their next head coach will be. And with the Dallas Cowboys being one of the best teams in the NFL, it would come as no surprise if one or more of their coordinators saw a promotion in the offseason with another team.
NFL
#American Football#Bills#Pats Bills
ClutchPoints

John Madden’s 10 best quotes of all-time

Pro Football Hall of Fame coach, player, and broadcaster John Earl Madden passed away Tuesday morning. He passed away unexpectedly at the age of 85. Madden is an NFL legend who is synonymous with the sport itself. ESPN’s NFL Insider Adam Schefter tweeted out the league’s announcement. He...
NFL
995qyk.com

Tom Brady’s wife Gisele Saves Sea Turtle From Fishing Net

Gisele Bündchen, the wife of Tom Brady, posted on her Instagram saving a sea turtle that got stuck in a fishing net. Bündchen, who is from Brazil, speaks Portuguese in the video and untangles the sea turtle’s head from the netting. She then flips the animal over, upright, and carries it to the shore.
TAMPA, FL
philadelphiaeagles.com

Eagles mourn the passing of football icon John Madden

The Philadelphia Eagles and the entire football community come together to mourn the passing of John Madden, the Hall of Fame coach whose impact on the game goes beyond the gridiron. Madden was 85. Football fans today know Madden as the name behind the industry-changing video game series or as...
NFL
The Spun

Seahawks Have Made A Decision On Adrian Peterson

In early December, the Seattle Seahawks signed Adrian Peterson with the hope that he’d give their running game a boost. Unfortunately, he suffered a back injury in his first game with the team. The Seahawks thought Peterson would be able to return at some point this regular season. However,...
NFL
Popculture

Longtime ESPN Reporter Dead at 44

Jeff Dickerson, a longtime ESPN reporter who covered the Chicago Bears, died on Tuesday, the network announced. He was 44 years old. Dickerson died of complications from colon cancer. This comes two years after Dickerson's wife Caitlin died due to complications from melanoma. This also comes one year after ESPN Atlanta Falcons reported Vaughn McClure died at the age of 48.
NFL
CBS Boston

Tom Brady, Julian Edelman Among Sports Stars To Pay Tribute To John Madden

BOSTON (CBS) — The sports world lost an icon Tuesday night with the passing of Hall of Famer John Madden. The titan of football passed away at the age of 85. Madden was a pioneer coach with the Oakland Raiders in the 1970s, winning a Super Bowl in 1976, and his voice explained and broke down the game to generations on just about every network over his three-decade career as a broadcaster. And his video game franchise has brought a whole new generation — and a whole new level of understanding — to the game of football. Madden’s death sent shockwaves throughout...
NFL
New York Post

Julian Edelman has a Mac Jones warning for Patriots: ‘Rookie wall is real’

Patriots great Julian Edelman is curious to see how New England quarterback Mac Jones will carry himself out of the rookie slump he’s been in the past two weeks. “The rookie wall is real,” the former Patriots wide receiver said in the latest episode of “Inside the NFL” on Paramount+.
NFL
Deadline

John Madden Dies: NFL Coach, Longtime Broadcaster & Video Game Namesake Was 85

John Madden died Tuesday at 85. The passing of the exuberant, Hall of Fame former Oakland Raiders coach who retired that post after a decade and then became a broadcast-booth legend, a popular pitchman and later the wildly successful Madden NFL video game franchise, was announced by the National Football League, which said he died unexpectedly Tuesday morning. If you were a football watcher when Madden worked a game, you might agree there will never be another like him. “Nobody loved football more than Coach,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Tuesday. “He was football. He was an incredible sounding board to me and...
NFL

