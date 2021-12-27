Greg Bedard of Boston Sports Journal // Patriots vs Bills // Officiating in Pats/Bills – 12/27 (Hour 4)

BOSTON (CBS) — The sports world lost an icon Tuesday night with the passing of Hall of Famer John Madden. The titan of football passed away at the age of 85. Madden was a pioneer coach with the Oakland Raiders in the 1970s, winning a Super Bowl in 1976, and his voice explained and broke down the game to generations on just about every network over his three-decade career as a broadcaster. And his video game franchise has brought a whole new generation — and a whole new level of understanding — to the game of football. Madden’s death sent shockwaves throughout...

