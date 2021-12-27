Patriots Fall to Bills // Patriots Defense in Loss – 12/27 (Hour 1)

The NFL season is winding to a close. While some teams are ready to push on to the playoffs, others are already working out offseason plans. Some of those plans will involve changes at the quarterback position as a number of starting signal-callers could lose their jobs this offseason. Trades...
JOHN Madden, famed NFL head coach and broadcaster, died on December 28 at age 85. Madden's "unexpected" death was confirmed in a press release by the NFL. "We all know him as the Hall of Fame coach of the Oakland Raiders and broadcaster who worked for every major network, but more than anything, he was a devoted husband, father and grandfather," the press release from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell reads in part.
The Kansas City Chiefs notched their sixth straight AFC West title after trouncing the Pittsburgh Steelers last Sunday. Things didn’t start too well for the Chiefs, but clearly, they have righted the ship heading into the NFL Playoffs. Getting a distraction is the last thing Patrick Mahomes needs right...
Yesterday we found out we lost a legend, John Madden is sadly no longer with us. However, I learned he wasn't a fan of doing Cowboys games for one reason. I wanted to do a lovely tribute to John Madden with my favorite moments of him calling Cowboys games. My...
The Chicago Bears are likely to fire head coach Matt Nagy at the end of the season. Here are potential replacements who can also help Justin FIelds. The Chicago Bears are winding down another disappointing season. They own a 5-10 record with two games left. This Sunday, they host the New York Giants in their home finale. They’ll try to end their five-game home losing streak. They haven’t won a home game since Week 4 against the Detroit Lions.
Mike Tomlin had a great answer to a question he received Tuesday regarding Ben Roethlisberger. The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to host the Cleveland Browns on Monday night. The game is being viewed as what will likely be Big Ben’s final home game as a member of the Steelers.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are coming off of a blowout of the Carolina Panthers in Week 16. However, head coach Bruce Arians still saw things he wanted to correct, chief among them, tight end Rob Gronkowski’s drops. Arians dropped a truth bomb on Gronkowski’s drops when speaking to reporters.
The San Francisco 49ers had a tough break in Week 16. Not only did they lose their Thursday night matchup against the Tennessee Titans, but quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a pretty nasty thumb injury. According to CBS Sports, Garoppolo’s injury is the result of him being sacked late in the first half.
NFL legend John Madden has passed away at age 85, and some are only just discovering that he always travelled by bus. So why did he not fly?. Today is a sombre day for the world of sports, particulary football. Oakland Raiders’ iconic coach and sportscaster John Madden passsed away...
Football icon John Madden passed away Tuesday night at the age of 85. The man was larger than life and probably impacted your life in some way, at least indirectly. Madden, like all of Illinois, loved the 85 Bears. The colorful personalities and football excellence of Mike Ditka's championship squad spoke to Madden. The internet has been flooded with old videos of John Madden and two of them regarding the mid-80s Bears popped into my timeline that I've never seen before.
Former Raiders coach Jon Gruden expressed his condolences on Wednesday on the death of legendary Raiders coach and NFL broadcaster John Madden. In a text, Gruden wrote: “He was what football and the Raiders are all about. God Bless the Madden family.”. Madden, who coached the Raiders from 1968...
Gisele Bündchen, the wife of Tom Brady, posted on her Instagram saving a sea turtle that got stuck in a fishing net. Bündchen, who is from Brazil, speaks Portuguese in the video and untangles the sea turtle’s head from the netting. She then flips the animal over, upright, and carries it to the shore.
Aaron Rodgers has played with many great players over his 17-year career with the Green Bay Packers. But according to the superstar quarterback himself, one of these players stands a cut above the rest. Earlier this week, Rodgers called wide receiver Davante Adams the best player he’s ever taken the...
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow thoroughly humiliated the Baltimore Ravens this past Sunday. One former Ravens defender didn’t take too kindly to that – but his comments have landed him in some hot water. On Thursday’s edition of ESPN’s Get Up, NFL analyst Bart Scott declared that “the...
Comments / 0