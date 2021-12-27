Patriots Fall to Bills // Patriots Defense in Loss – 12/27 (Hour 1)

Football icon John Madden passed away Tuesday night at the age of 85. The man was larger than life and probably impacted your life in some way, at least indirectly. Madden, like all of Illinois, loved the 85 Bears. The colorful personalities and football excellence of Mike Ditka's championship squad spoke to Madden. The internet has been flooded with old videos of John Madden and two of them regarding the mid-80s Bears popped into my timeline that I've never seen before.

