Red Wings add four to taxi squad

NHL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today reassigned left wing Riley Barber, defensemen Dan Renouf and Luke Witkowski and goaltender Victor Brattstrom to the team's taxi squad from the American Hockey League's Grand Rapids Griffins. Barber, 27, joined the organization when he signed a two-year contract with the Red...

FanSided

Two Red Wings Players who Could see Their Roles Increase

The Detroit Red Wings roster is already facing major instability, with COVID and injuries running through the players, especially with the latest postponement. The lineup will only become more unstable at the deadline. Let’s take a look a couple of players that could soon find themselves in a larger role as a result of the roster chaos.
NHL
Las Vegas Herald

Undermanned Islanders, Red Wings resume action in New York

For the New York Islanders and Detroit Red Wings, the NHL season is slated to resume Wednesday night in far too familiar fashion for both teams. Both teams will be undermanned due to the latest COVID-19 outbreaks they've endured when New York hosts Detroit in a battle of Eastern Conference rivalsin Elmont, N.Y.
NHL
FOX Sports

Detroit hosts Washington after Larkin's 3-goal game

Washington Capitals (19-6-7, first in the Metropolitan) vs. Detroit Red Wings (15-13-3, fourth in the Atlantic) BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals visit Detroit after Dylan Larkin scored three goals in the Red Wings' 5-2 win against the Devils. The Red Wings are 9-7-2 in conference matchups. Detroit ranks ninth in...
NHL
State
Washington State
NHL

Winter Classic could rank as coldest outdoor game in NHL history

MINNEAPOLIS -- The 2022 Discover NHL Winter Classic will be the coldest outdoor game in NHL history if the forecast holds, with a high of minus 3 and a low of minus 9 when the Minnesota Wild play the St. Louis Blues on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; TNT, SN1, TVAS, NHL LIVE).
NHL
CBS New York

New York Islanders Game Against Detroit Red Wings Postponed Due To COVID

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The New York Islanders will not be returning to the ice along with other NHL teams this week. Wednesday’s Islanders game against the Detroit Red Wings has been postponed, along with five other games. #Isles News: Due to COVID-related issues, the Islanders game on Wednesday, Dec. 29 against the Detroit Red Wings has been postponed. A make-up date for the game has yet to be established. — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) December 28, 2021 The league took an extended holiday break in the hope that COVID cases won’t continue to disrupt the season. Games resumed Tuesday night. Islanders head coach Barry Trotz understands the reality of the situation. “Ideally, I would like that every team have a full complement of players and we’re playing and there’s no disruption and all that, but that’s not reality, that’s fantasy hockey right now,” he said. The New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils are still set to play Wednesday night in Florida and Buffalo, respectively.
NHL
Person
Luke Witkowski
Person
Riley Barber
Person
Dan Renouf
Person
Jeff Blashill
CBS Boston

Brandon Carlo Returns To Practice For Bruins; Only One Player Remains In COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins are nearly whole again. Defenseman Brandon Carlo returned to the practice ice on Wednesday, leaving just one Boston player on in NHL COVID-19 Protocol. That one player is forward Charlie Coyle, who landed in protocol on Sunday. The Bruins were able to return to practice earlier this week after being shut down through Christmas back on Dec. 18 amid a COVID-19 outbreak on the team. The Bruins shared some footage of Carlo putting in some work at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton on Wednesday: BC’s back. 👋 @1996_Carlo | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/PFHGOw3aS8 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 29, 2021 Boston has had six games postponed due to the team’s COVID-19 issues, one of several teams to be impacted by the pandemic this season. The NHL has postponed 70 games this season because of outbreaks among teams. The 14-10-2 Bruins are set to return to action on Jan. 1 with a home game against the Buffalo Sabres.
NHL
NHL

Winter Classic between Wild, Blues will be worth wait

MINNEAPOLIS -- Steve Mayer stood in Section 220 at Target Field on Tuesday, overlooking the rink where the Minnesota Wild will play the St. Louis Blues in the 2022 Discover NHL Winter Classic on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; TNT, SN1, TVAS, NHL LIVE). Snow was falling. Perfect. This will be...
NHL
#Grand Rapids Griffins#The Red Wings#Ahl#The Hershey Bears#The Washington Capitals#Nhl Entry Draft#Miami University#Nchc Second#Redhawks#Iihf World
nyihockeynow.com

Call Another Cab: Islanders Add Two More to Taxi Squad

On Monday night, the New York Islanders added forwards Austin Czarnik and Michael Dal Colle to the taxi squad. They join Simon Holmstrom, Cole Bardreau, and Grant Hutton, who were added to the taxi squad on Sunday. Cabs Are Here: A Few Islanders Get Opportunity On Taxi Squad. In his...
NHL
FanSided

Rooney on the COVID list, taxi squad set

One more New York Rangers player entered the COVID protocol when the team announced that Kevin Rooney was joining Alexandar Georgiev, Ryan Lindgren and Jarred Tinordi. That means Greg McKegg moves into the lineup replacing him. The New York Rangers made their call-ups to the taxi squad and it is...
NHL
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Montreal Canadiens
Country
Sweden
NHL Teams
Detroit Red Wings
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
Pgh Hockey Now

Joseph, Bjorkqvist, Riikola, Domingue Recalled For Taxi Squad

Following the new NHL rules about taxi squads, the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday recalled four players from their American Hockey League affiliate, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton: defensemen P.O. Joseph and Juuso Riikola, forward Kasper Bjorkqvist and goaltender Louis Dominigue. They could be of use with six Penguins players in COVID-19 protocol, including goaltender...
NHL
Blueshirt Banter

Rangers Recall Jones and Gettinger from Taxi Squad

With the team’s recent additions to the league’s COVID-19 protocol, it appeared the Rangers could be moving some players from the newly reformed Taxi Squad. Earlier this evening they made their move, recalling both Zac Jones and Tim Gettinger to the main roster in preparation for their trip to Florida.
NHL

