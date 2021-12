A tax adjustment for Montana’s regulated utilities will bring savings to customers of Montana Dakota Utilities and NorthWestern Energy. MDU residential electric customers should see a $10.81 reduction for 2022, at least in the portion of their bill concerning taxes and fees. Monthly, the reduction is about 1%. MDU’s gas customers will receive a reduction of 0.8% per month, or $7.47 for the year related to taxes. The rate adjustment, which starts Jan. 1, was approved by the Montana Public Service Commission in early December. The PSC announced the reduction Tuesday.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO