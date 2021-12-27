ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Few Providers Discuss Transportation With Autistic Patients

 5 days ago

Last Updated: December 27, 2021. MONDAY, Dec. 27, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Only 20 percent of health care and behavioral service providers discuss transportation with autistic patients, according to research published online Dec. 1 in the Journal of Autism and Developmental Disorders. Emma B. Sartin, Ph.D., M.P.H., from the...

Survival Advantage Observed for Second Kidney Transplant

THURSDAY, Dec. 30, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- For patients with a failed first kidney transplant, a second transplant results in longer average survival time, but the advantage decreases with time spent on the waiting list, according to a study published online Dec. 27 in the Clinical Journal of the American Society of Nephrology.
Seniors Report Medical Care Missed During the Pandemic

THURSDAY, Dec. 30, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Medicare beneficiaries experienced limited care access during the COVID-19 pandemic, although there was a decrease in forgone medical care over time, according to a study published online Dec. 30 in JAMA Health Forum. Sungchul Park, Ph.D., M.P.H., and Jim P. Stimpson, Ph.D., from...
2008 to 2017 Saw Decline in Serious Hearing Loss in U.S. Seniors

TUESDAY, Dec. 28, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- From 2008 to 2017, there was a decrease in the prevalence of serious hearing loss among older adults in the United States, according to a study published online Dec. 16 in Aging and Health Research. ZhiDi Deng and Esme Fuller-Thomson, Ph.D., from the...
A Wellfounded union to provide quality patient care

TACOMA (Dec. 17, 2021) — United in their determination to ensure better patient care and safer working conditions, nurses, mental health technicians, unit secretaries, and housekeeping staff at Tacoma’s Wellfound Behavioral Health, a joint venture of CHI Franciscan and MultiCare Health System, voted Thursday 72 to 4 to join SEIU Healthcare 1199NW.
Guidance Offered for Managing Pain in Patients With Cancer and OUD

Last Updated: December 29, 2021. WEDNESDAY, Dec. 29, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The appropriateness of strategies for managing cancer pain in individuals with advanced cancer and opioid use disorder (OUD) is addressed in a consensus statement published online Dec. 28 in JAMA Network Open. Jessica S. Merlin, M.D., Ph.D., from...
Genetic Diagnosis May Aid Management of Pediatric Epilepsy

Last Updated: December 29, 2021. WEDNESDAY, Dec. 29, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- For individuals with unexplained infantile or childhood-onset epilepsy, genetic testing to establish a genetic diagnosis may impact medical care and prognosis, according to a study presented at the annual meeting of the American Epilepsy Society, held from Dec. 3 to 7 in Chicago.
Surgeons providing latest innovations to patients

BLOOMINGTON – The IU Health Southern Indiana Physicians Vascular Surgery team showed their dedication to providing the latest innovations to patients in early December by implanting a Human Acellular Vessel (HAV), which is a first in Indiana. “Our vision and intention are not merely for now and today, but...
Severe Illness in Children Brings Hardship for Families

FRIDAY, Dec.31, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- When a sick child spends time in the intensive care unit, the impact lasts even after the hospital stay is over. Added to it are days, weeks, sometimes months out of school for the young patient and extended work absences for their primary caregivers.
A single, statewide Rx delivery system will benefit both patients and providers, says DHCS

Implementation of the Medi-Cal Rx initiative begins on Jan. 1, and according to the Department of Health Care Services (DHCS), transitioning pharmacy services from Medi-Cal managed care to fee-for-service will greatly benefit both patients and providers. They said the transition would be a critical step for the success of the California Advancing and Innovating Medi-Cal (CalAIM) initiatives that start to roll out next month.
Vail Health earns recognition for work in providing care for patients with lymphatic disease

Vail Health recently earned recognition for its work providing high-level, collaborative and innovative care to patients suffering with lymphatic disease, according to a release from the organization. The organization was awarded the Lymphatic Education & Research Network’s Referral Network of Excellence designation for the collaborative work between Shaw Cancer Center...
Digital patient engagement tools are providers’ solution to the labor shortage

Providers such as doctor’s offices, hospitals, and health systems – like virtually all other employers – have been left reeling from the national labor shortage. Staff shortages have hampered providers’ ability to deliver adequate access to timely care for their patients. The unfortunate result is increased pressure on their staff and their cash flow.
Virtual monitoring of ICU patients provides 'extra eyes and ears' for hospital staff

As hospitals and health care settings nationwide deal with staff shortages, Mary Washington Healthcare is deploying some 21st century technology to help bridge the gaps. Come 2022, the sickest patients at Mary Washington Hospital—those in intensive care—will be treated, not only by doctors and nurses on the unit, but also by medical providers who might be in Maryland, New York or Texas.
Dopamine agonists and dopamine reuptake inhibitors provide similar quality of life for Parkinson disease patients

For patients with Parkinson disease on levodopa therapy, patient-rated quality of life is similar for those receiving adjuvant therapy with dopamine agonists compared with dopamine reuptake inhibitors (DRIs); and among DRIs, monoamine oxidase type B (MAO-B) inhibitors are preferable to catechol-O-methyltransferase (COMT) inhibitors, according to a study published online Dec. 28 in JAMA Neurology.
Legend provides outstanding patient care during emergencies

Campbell County Health has a few for Maria Mansur, RN. Colleagues will tell you that Maria is the very definition of ambition, dependable, integrity, responsible and thoughtful. She has been in health care for 41 years—4 years as a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) and 37 years as a Registered Nurse (RN). She’s been with CCH for 36 years and retired this month.
Better vascular function tests in cardiovascular care: learning from evidence and providing improved diagnostics to the patient

In hypertensive organ disorders, it goes without saying that adverse effects occur mainly in blood vessels. High blood pressure causes damage to vascular structure and function, eventually leading to vascular dysfunction and failure. When treating hypertension, it is therefore necessary not only to evaluate blood pressure levels but also to comprehensively evaluate organ damage, including degradation of vascular function. In the Japanese Society of Hypertension Guidelines for the Management of Hypertension (JSH 2019) [1], the evaluation of hypertensive vascular disorders, including atherosclerosis, can be divided broadly into two types: morphological and functional assessment. Morphological assessment is performed by various imaging modalities, including ultrasound, while functional assessment is performed by physiological tests, such as the vascular endothelial function test, pulse wave velocity (PWV), and pulse wave analysis. Although differences in the measurement principles and the clinical significance of the results of each test are beyond the scope of our review, all the physiological tests have been studied extensively, and relevant meta-analyses have shown that they all have good prognostic value.
Heart Surgery Patients May Not Need Opioids at Home

MONDAY, Dec. 27, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Cardiac surgery patients can manage postoperative pain with nonopioid pain medications at home, according to a study published online Dec. 15 in The Annals of Thoracic Surgery. Catherine M. Wagner, M.D., from University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, and colleagues identified patient predictors...
Ambulance companies transporting nursing home patients hundreds of miles away

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — In an effort to relieve overcrowding, local hospitals are discharging some patients to nursing homes hundreds of miles away but those patients can’t get there on their own. So, already stressed ambulance companies are now having to make the extra-long trips which is adding even more stress to a health care system already in crisis.
COVID-19 Vaccination May Provide Less Protection for Patients Taking Ocrelizumab, Fingolimod for MS

After administration of a COVID-19 vaccine, patients with multiple sclerosis (MS) taking ocrelizumab (Ocrevus) or fingolimod (Gilenya) may find themselves less protected against COVID-19 than the general population. Antibody production resulting from receiving a vaccine against COVID-19 may be inhibited in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS) taking ocrelizumab (Ocrevus) or...
Some COVID-19 patients reporting new symptom affecting their tongue

ORLANDO, Fla. – Headaches, brain fog, dizziness, shortness of breath, fatigue are just some of the lingering symptoms people may have if they had COVID-19. But now doctors are seeing patients coming in with a new symptom that is impacting their ability to talk and eat. You won your battle...
