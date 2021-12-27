ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Waterford crystals added to Times Square’s New Year’s Eve ball

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (Reuters) – New Waterford crystals joined over 2,000 sparkling triangles covering the ball that drops over New York’s Times Square every year, days before the countdown to 2022. “We’re here today replacing 192 of the Waterford crystal triangles on that ball behind me with a...

Secret NYC

70 Magical Things To Do In NYC Before New Year’s Day

Holiday season is in full swing in NYC, and the festive spirit is palpable!. *As NYC goes through another surge of this pandemic, please check to make sure businesses on this list are open and follow any safety protocols. As a note, the city requires proof of full vaccination for indoor dining and activities, and encourages residents to get their booster shots to protect themselves against the Omicron variant. Stay safe, New York.*
CBS New York

NYPD Making Final Security Preparations For New Year’s Eve In Times Square, Barricades In Place

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is finalizing security plans for the New Year’s Eve celebration in Times Square Friday night. Even with thousands of people expected, it will be scaled down because of the pandemic. As CBS2’s Nick Caloway reports, the countdown to 2022 will be smaller than pre-pandemic festivities: Vaccinated and masked revelers only. The usual crowd of about 60,000 people crammed in for the celebration will be down to about 15,000 to allow for social distancing. It’s another COVID precaution as the Omicron variant spreads rapidly. “I hope that everything goes well, because I think it’s strange compared to other years,” said tourist...
CBS New York

Mayor-Elect Eric Adams: Swearing-In Ceremony To Be Held In Times Square Following New Year’s Eve Celebration

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor-elect Eric Adams announced Wednesday that his swearing-in ceremony will take place on Saturday morning in Times Square, shortly after the New Year’s Eve ball drop celebration. The move comes after Adams last week canceled the swearing-in ceremony at 3,000-seat Kings Theatre in Brooklyn due to the surge of COVID-19 cases hitting the greater New York City area. Adams will be sworn in as the 110th Mayor of New York City by the city clerk, and said he will use his family’s Bible to take the oath of office. “Times Square has long been synonymous with the New Year...
CBS New York

Good Riddance, 2021: 15th Annual ‘Good Riddance Day’ Taking Place In Times Square

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The year 2020 was a real doozy and 2021, well, was more of the same. So Tuesday’s 15th annual annual “Good Riddance Day” in Times Square was likely needed more than ever before. It marked a time to write down bad memories from the last year and say goodbye. It’s all about wiping the slate clean for the next year, CBS2’s Nick Caloway reported. Perhaps the best visual representation of 2021 was the burning trash can in the middle of Times Square. “We are burning the negativity from the previous year,” one person said. There’s usually a massive shredder to discard...
Popculture

ABC Makes Decision on 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve' Special Amid Times Square Restrictions

ABC will continue as planned – for now – with Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest in light of new restrictions in Times Square amid a surge in COVID-19 omicron cases in New York. Deadline reports that the network is taking a wait-and-see approach and looking to New York City for guidance. Mayor Bill de Blasio announced this week that the city will be proceeding with the New Year's Eve Ball Drop but with fewer revelers and tighter rules, including masks and social distancing.
94.3 Lite FM

NYC Ball Drop Broadcast Canceled, City May Scale Back Events

Omicron is already ruining New Year's Eve in Times Square. The rapid outbreak of new COVID cases over the past week has caused officials to rethink this year's massive New Year's Eve ball drop in Times Square. The event usually draws hundreds of thousands of visitors that stand packed together for hours, waiting to ring in the new year.
CBS New York

Brooklyn Native Steve Buscemi Honored With Key To New York City

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Actor Steve Buscemi is the latest New Yorker to get a key to the city. Before turning to acting, the Brooklyn-born Buscemi was a New York City firefighter in the early 1980s. .@NYCMayor honors iconic actor and one of @FDNY’s Bravest Steve Buscemi at City Hall. https://t.co/wZyvD0yX71 pic.twitter.com/koUcJroZPp — NYC Mayor's Office (@NYCMayorsOffice) December 28, 2021 The “Boardwalk Empire” star was given the key to New York during Mayor Bill de Blasio’s press conference Tuesday. “This is such an honor to be here with you today to receive this, to have friends and family here,” Buscemi said. “Before being an actor, I had one of the greatest jobs in New York City … at Engine 55 in Little Italy, and I’ll always be grateful to them for allowing me to work beside them in the aftermath of 9/11.” Known for roles in “Reservoir Dogs,” “Fargo,” “The Sopranos” and many more, Buscemi said one of the things he loves most about New York City is the people.
