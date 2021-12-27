ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazleton, PA

Lehigh Valley Health Network tightens visitation policy amid COVID surge

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Times Leader
Times Leader
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cy2xg_0dX1BlaR00

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

Lehigh Valley Health Network, which has a facility in Hazleton, has imposed more rigid requirements for visitors to its facilities due to the surge in COVID cases.

Alex Benjamin, MD, Chief Infection Control and Prevention Officer for Lehigh Valley Health Network, on Monday said LVHN taking additional visitation precautions is vital to help safeguard patients as well as physicians, nurses and other caregivers in all hospitals in the health network.

“We know the restrictions may pose challenges and inconvenience for some, but they’re necessary under current conditions,” Benjamin said.

Lehigh Valley Health Network (LVHN) is requesting all visitors be vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to provide more protection to staff and patients amid the ongoing surge in COVID-19 cases — including infections from the omicron variant.

In addition to the vaccination request, LVHN is limiting visitation in adult inpatient units, including all critical care, medical-surgical and low-level monitoring units to two visitors.

Those visitors must be designated for the patient’s entire hospital stay, meaning only the selected individuals can visit. Visitors will be allowed from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and 4p.m.-8 p.m.

• LVHN said all visitors are always required to wear a mask covering their mouth and nose and should always remain in the patient’s room.

• In addition, visitors are not permitted to eat or drink while visiting patients and are asked to use café areas for food and beverages.

• Those not complying with the new guidelines could lose visitation privileges.

Labor and delivery visitation

For expectant mothers, one support person and one additional visitor at a time are allowed and both must be designated for the duration of the hospital stay. Visitation is allowed regardless of time of day at the discretion of clinical staff. A doula is allowed.

Visitation on other hospital units

Visitation policies can vary by unit. For regulations on hospital areas including women and children’s units, cancer care, behavioral health and more, please visit LVHN.org/visitation.

“The pandemic continues to exact a heavy toll and many of our COVID-19 hospitalizations are preventable,” said Benjamin. “Please consider getting vaccinated if you have not done so yet and schedule your booster if eligible.”

Lehigh Valley Health Network (LVHN) includes nine hospital campuses, three in Allentown, one in Bethlehem, one in Easton, one in East Stroudsburg, one in Hazleton and two in Pottsville.

Comments / 0

Related
Times Leader

Local leaders offer their resolutions for 2022

WILKES-BARRE — Another holiday season is winding down and 2021 is in the rear-view mirror. As we dismantle our Christmas trees and put away the decorations, we vow to get in good enough shape to fut into all those nice clothes in our closets that we used to fit into not that long ago.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hazleton, PA
Health
Hazleton, PA
Government
City
East Stroudsburg, PA
City
Easton, PA
Hazleton, PA
Coronavirus
Local
Pennsylvania Health
City
Bethlehem, PA
City
Pottsville, PA
City
Allentown, PA
City
Hazleton, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
Times Leader

Meuser: HHS discussed flights of ‘traumatized’ minors to AVP

WILKES-BARRE — Following a conference call Wednesday with the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (HHS) to discuss the recent flights to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport, U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser said the agency verified that it had organized flights transporting unaccompanied minor illegal immigrants. Meuser, R-Dallas, said the majority...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Times Leader

Feds press nursing home COVID boosters as staff cases spike

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal health officials on Thursday pressed nursing home workers to get their amid a spike in COVID-19 cases among staffers and a concerning lag in booster vaccination for residents and staff. The omicron variant “is lightning fast, and we cannot afford another COVID-19 surge in nursing...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Times Leader

Readers’ top stories on timesleader.com for 2021, ranked

WILKES-BARRE — Newspaper reporters spend a lot of time analyzing trends and processes, marking what we believe were the top issues of a given year. Without a doubt, the many changes we saw in business, government, and the community as a whole are important benchmarks for the region, as described elsewhere in this edition.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Times Leader

Deer Park Lumber expanding manufacturing operation in Tunkhannock

TUNKHANNOCK — Department of Community and Economic Development Secretary Dennis Davin announced Wednesday that Deer Park Lumber, a family-owned hardwood sawmill with domestic and international customers, will create eight new jobs and retain 74 existing jobs over the next three years as part of a $10 million project to expand and modernize its manufacturing facility in Wyoming County.
WYOMING COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Labor And Delivery#Behavioral Health#Hospital#Md#Omicron
Times Leader

Kingston closes municipal buildings to public access through mid-January

KINGSTON — The Municipal Building as well as the Fire Headquarters will be closed to public access now through Jan. 17, according to a release from the borough. Offices will remain open to serve the needs of residents, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. If you absolutely need to meet with a staff member, appointments can be made by calling 570-288-4576, ext. 112 or by email at [email protected] Anyone who will be entering the Municipal Building for a scheduled appointment is asked to wear a mask. There will be no public access to the Fire Headquarters.
KINGSTON, PA
Times Leader

Luzerne County recorded 15 homicides in 2021

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. The scene was surreal, almost unimaginable, on West Bergh Street in Plains Township on Feb. 1. A woman’s body was covered in the middle of the street as heavy snow fell. Off to the side, a man’s body laid at the foot of the steps leading into his home.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Times Leader

Times Leader

6K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy