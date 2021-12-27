Lehigh Valley Health Network tightens visitation policy amid COVID surge

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

Lehigh Valley Health Network, which has a facility in Hazleton, has imposed more rigid requirements for visitors to its facilities due to the surge in COVID cases.

Alex Benjamin, MD, Chief Infection Control and Prevention Officer for Lehigh Valley Health Network, on Monday said LVHN taking additional visitation precautions is vital to help safeguard patients as well as physicians, nurses and other caregivers in all hospitals in the health network.

“We know the restrictions may pose challenges and inconvenience for some, but they’re necessary under current conditions,” Benjamin said.

Lehigh Valley Health Network (LVHN) is requesting all visitors be vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to provide more protection to staff and patients amid the ongoing surge in COVID-19 cases — including infections from the omicron variant.

In addition to the vaccination request, LVHN is limiting visitation in adult inpatient units, including all critical care, medical-surgical and low-level monitoring units to two visitors.

Those visitors must be designated for the patient’s entire hospital stay, meaning only the selected individuals can visit. Visitors will be allowed from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and 4p.m.-8 p.m.

• LVHN said all visitors are always required to wear a mask covering their mouth and nose and should always remain in the patient’s room.

• In addition, visitors are not permitted to eat or drink while visiting patients and are asked to use café areas for food and beverages.

• Those not complying with the new guidelines could lose visitation privileges.

Labor and delivery visitation

For expectant mothers, one support person and one additional visitor at a time are allowed and both must be designated for the duration of the hospital stay. Visitation is allowed regardless of time of day at the discretion of clinical staff. A doula is allowed.

Visitation on other hospital units

Visitation policies can vary by unit. For regulations on hospital areas including women and children’s units, cancer care, behavioral health and more, please visit LVHN.org/visitation.

“The pandemic continues to exact a heavy toll and many of our COVID-19 hospitalizations are preventable,” said Benjamin. “Please consider getting vaccinated if you have not done so yet and schedule your booster if eligible.”

Lehigh Valley Health Network (LVHN) includes nine hospital campuses, three in Allentown, one in Bethlehem, one in Easton, one in East Stroudsburg, one in Hazleton and two in Pottsville.