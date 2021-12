There's a very high chance Intel provides more details about its Arc Alchemist lineup during its virtual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) event next week, which could potentially include an update on exactly when the first cards will release. We'll have to wait and see. That said, Intel has promised Alchemist will arrive in the first quarter of 2022. That's a three-month window, though if the latest unofficial chatter is accurate, Alchemist will make its debut in March of next year.

COMPUTERS ・ 12 HOURS AGO