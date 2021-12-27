ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ALOK and Steve Aoki Close Out 2021 with “Typical” Featuring Lars Martin

Cover picture for the articleBrazil’s most-streamed artist ALOK has teamed up with 2x-Grammy-nominated artist Steve Aoki to end 2021 on a high note with “Typical.” A bubbly late-night club track, “Typical” features swoony vocals sung by Swedish LA-based songwriter Lars Martin, who has previously collaborated with the likes of French Montana, Kiiara and Jason...

