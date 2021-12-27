ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Website Will be down 12/29/2021-Update

Website Will be down 12/29/2021-Update

The City Webpage will be getting updated in the morning of 12/29/2021. Online payments...

Subscribers to Website-Notify Me!

The City Webpage will be getting updated in the morning of 12/29/2021. Online payments will NOT be available during this time. Subscribers of Notify Me who are have not subscribed within the last 2 years, may need to sign up for their notification lists again. Sorry for any inconvenience this...
Alert Center

The City Webpage will be getting updated in the morning of 12/29/2021. Online payments will NOT be available during this time. As part of website update Subscribers of Notify Me who are have not subscribed within the last 2 years, will be purged from...
BBC

Nationwide customers hit by payment glitch

A number of Nationwide customers complained of delays receiving their wages on Friday following a payment glitch. Customers took to social media to question why their wages had not gone in but payments were still coming out. Nationwide said it had suffered "a delay in processing overnight payments". The UK-based...
The Independent

Experts predict date for Omicron peak in US

Experts in the US have predicted cases of the Omicron coronavirus variuant will peak in the US by the end of January.Dr Anthony Fauci this week predicted an end-of -January peak for Omicron cases, while a recent study from researchers at the University of Texas at Austin suggested that the peak would be around 18 January.“I would imagine, given the size of our country and the diversity of vaccination versus not vaccination, that it likely will be more than a couple of weeks, probably by the end of January, I would think,” said Dr Fauci in an interview with CNBC’s...
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Updated signs required in all Texas salons & massage parlors to crack down on human trafficking

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Starting Jan. 1, all salons and massage parlors across the state will have to update signage in their businesses aiming to crack down on human trafficking. “It’s important to recognize the red flags, and also to know who to call,” Susanne Crane, a SAFE Cares advocacy manager, said. She’s glad the state […]
SlashGear

Why You Should Always Enable 2-Factor Authentication

You’ve no doubt heard about two-factor authentication at some point in the relatively recent past, but if you’re like many consumers, there’s a good chance you haven’t actually used it yet. If that’s the case, it’s time to learn about what, exactly, two-factor authentication is, how it works, and why it is very important that you use it.
The Independent

How to get new WhatsApp features before anyone else

WhatsApp is one of the most used messaging platforms on the planet, used by over two billion people - and Meta, formerly Facebook, is still updating and changing it.Future versions of the app include new tools for disappearing messages, a ‘Communities’ feature similar to that on Discord that would let groups be added to larger groups, and an app for the iPad.For those that want to get Meta’s newest features before anyone else, an easy way to do this is to sign up to its beta testing program.Beta tests are released much more often than usual app updates, but come...
The US Sun

Food stamp claimants in 22 states to get at least $95 extra each in January – see if you’re eligible

ALMOST two dozen states have once again extended emergency food stamp support. The extension comes as the Covid pandemic continues throughout the country. Back in April 2021, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced that an extra $1billion per month had been allocated to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). This program is also more widely known as food stamps.
